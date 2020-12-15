- 2nd Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended460/10(114.0) RR 4.04
HUR vs STR Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020, Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
HUR vs STR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / HUR vs STR Dream11 Best Picks / HUR vs STR Dream11 Captain / HUR vs STR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 15, 2020, 11:38 AM IST
After losing to Hobart Hurricanes by 11 runs on Sunday, December 13 outing in the Big Bash League 2020-21, Adelaide Strikers will once again be seen on field to play the reverse match against their opponents. The BBL 2020 Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers outing is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, December 15 at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston. The 8th match of the Big Bash League 2020 is scheduled to start at 1.45pm IST.
Also read: India vs Australia: Cameron Green to Debut in Adelaide if He Passes Concussion Test - Justin Langer
Both the teams have new faces today, as Alex Carey joins the Strikers while Hobart Hurricanes have Ben McDermott in their playing XI. Strikers have played just one match so far and have lost the outing, currently placed second-last in the points table. Their player Rashid Khan earned a lot of praises after his extra-ordinary catch in the last match. However, he couldn’t show any magic with the bat.
Hurricanes, having won both their matches played so far, are on the second position in the BBL 2020 points table.
HUR vs STR Big Bash League 2020, Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers: Live Streaming
Sony Sports Network will be broadcasting the Big Bash League 2020 live telecast in India. Cricket enthusiasts can watch the match on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To watch the BBL 2020 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.
HUR vs STR Big Bash League 2020, Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
HUR vs STR Big Bash League 2020, Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers: Match Details
December 15 - 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston
HUR vs STR Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 team, Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers
HUR vs STR Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 prediction Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers captain: D Arcy Short
HUR vs STR Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 prediction Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers vice-captain: Rashid Khan
HUR vs STR Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 prediction Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers wicket keeper: Alex Carey
HUR vs STR Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 prediction Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers batsmen: D Arcy Short, Tim David, Philip Salt, Matt Renshaw
HUR vs STR Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 prediction Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers all-rounders: James Faulkner, Daniel Worrall
HUR vs STR Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 prediction Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers at bowlers: Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle
HUR vs STR Big Bash League 2020, Hobart Hurricanes playing 11 against Adelaide Strikers: Will Jacks, D Arcy Short, Colin Ingram, Peter Handscomb (w/c), Ben McDermott, Tim David, James Faulkner, Nathan Ellis, Johan Botha, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith
HUR vs STR Big Bash League 2020, Adelaide Strikers playing 11 against Hobart Hurricanes: Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Alex Carey(w/c), Matt Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, Ryan Gibson, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Danny Briggs
