HUR vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Big Bash League 2021/22 match, December 27, 12:35 PM IST

HUR vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021/22 match between Hobart Hurricanes and Adelaide Strikers: Hobart Hurricanes will clash against Adelaide Strikers in the 22nd match of the 2021 edition of the Big Bash League 2021-22. The two teams will go up against each other for the first time in the tournament at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart at 12:35 PM IST on December 27, Monday.

Hobart Hurricanes need to be more consistent with their performances to remain in contention for the second stage of the tournament. The team has so far featured in five league matches, winning two and losing three games. In their last game, Hurricanes broke their two-match losing streak as they outplayed Melbourne Stars by 24 runs.

Adelaide Strikers, on the other hand, need to learn from their mistakes and make amends. The franchise has so far won just one out of their five league matches. The team has lost their last three games, on a trot, and will be thus hoping for redemption on Monday.

Ahead of the match between Hobart Hurricanes and Adelaide Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

HUR vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jake Weatherald

Vice-Captain: Matthew Wade

Suggested Playing XI for HUR vs STR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Ben McDermott

Batters: Jonathan Wells, Matt Renshaw, Jake Weatherald

All-rounders: Matthew Short, D’Arcy Short

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Thomas Rogers, Nathan Ellis, George Garton

HUR vs STR Probable XIs:

Hobart Hurricanes: Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (c & wk), D’Arcy Short, Peter Handscomb, Jordan Thompson, Nathan Ellis, Thomas Rogers, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane, Tim David, Harry Brook

Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Peter Siddle, Harry Nielson (wk), Thomas Kelly, George Garton

