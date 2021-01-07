CRICKETNEXT

Home » Cricket Home » News » HUR vs THU, BBL Match 31 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming Online

BBL 2020-21: HUR vs THU, Match 31 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check HUR vs THU match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online

Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Sydney Thunder (THU), Match 31 |The 31st match of the ongoing Big Bash League will be played between two of the top three teams – Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder. With five wins in seven matches, the Thunder hold the second position in the table, while with five wins in eight matches and a marginally slower run-rate, the Hurricanes occupy the third spot.

Both teams are coming into this match on the back of losses. The Hurricanes lost to Melbourne Stars by 10 runs in their previous game despite opener Ben McDermott’s brilliant 91-run knock as he did not get any support from the rest of the batsmen. They would try to rectify that mistake in the upcoming match.

Meanwhile, the Thunder lost to Brisbane Heat, one of the weaker sides in the group, by five wickets as they failed to defend their total of 174 runs.

Whichever team wins here would claim the top position in the table. It is shaping up to be a blockbuster. The match will begin at 12:40 PM IST.

When will the BBL 2020-21Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) match start?

The BBL 2020-21Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) match will be played on January 7 (Thursday).

Where will the BBL 2020-21Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) match be played?

The BBL 2020-21Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) matchwill be played at the Perth Stadium, Perth.

What time will the BBL 2020-21Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) match begin?

The BBL 2020-21Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) matchwill begin at 12:40 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the BBL 2020-21Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) match?

All matches of Big Bash League 2020-21 are being televised on Sony TEN network in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the BBL 2020-21Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) match?

All matches of Big Bash League 2020-21 are beinglive streamed on SonyLiv.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes Possible Playing XI: D'Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Dawid Malan, Peter Handscomb (WK), Tim David, Colin Ingram, Nathan Ellis, Johan Botha, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane, Scott Boland

Sydney Thunder Possible Playing XI: Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson, Sam Billings (WK), Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Adam Milne, Tanveer Sangha, Nathan McAndrew

