HUR vs THU Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020-21, Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Thunder will become the table toppers of the BBL 2020-21 league. Currently, they are at the second spot with 19 points and two losses from seven matches. In the latest outing, they lost the match to Brisbane Heat by five wickets.

HUR vs THU Big Bash League 2020-21, Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder match will start from 12:40 PM IST at the Optus Stadium.

Hobart Hurricanes, on the other hand, are placed on third spot with three losses from eight matches. This also includes the latest match in which they were beaten by Melbourne Stars by 10 runs.

Sony Sports Network will be broadcasting the Big Bash League 2020 live telecast in India. Cricket enthusiasts can watch the match on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To watch the BBL 2020 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.

Thursday, January 7 - 12:40 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Optus Stadium.

HUR vs THU Big Bash League 2020-21, Hobart Hurricanes probable playing 11 against Sydney Thunder: D Arcy Short, Ben McDermott (wk), Dawid Malan, Peter Handscomb (c), Colin Ingram, Tim David, Johan Botha, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane

HUR vs THU Big Bash League 2020-21,Sydney Thunder probable playing 11 against Hobart Hurricanes: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (c), Sam Billings (wk), Oliver Davies, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Adam Milne, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain