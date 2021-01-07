- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/10(83.5) RR 3.54186/10(81.4) RR 2.28
PAK
NZ659/6(158.5) RR 4.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs
- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended157/10(40.3) RR 3.88211/10(56.5) RR 3.71
SL
SA302/10(75.4) RR 3.9967/0(13.2) RR 5.03
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
HUR vs THU Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020-21, Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Best Picks / Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Captain / Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 7, 2021, 11:09 AM IST
HUR vs THU Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020-21, Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The 31st match of the Big Bash League will see Hobart Hurricanes take on Sydney Thunder. Till now, both the teams have five victorieseach to their credit. In the upcoming match scheduled for January 7, it will be decided if the Sydney
Thunder will become the table toppers of the BBL 2020-21 league. Currently, they are at the second spot with 19 points and two losses from seven matches. In the latest outing, they lost the match to Brisbane Heat by five wickets.
HUR vs THU Big Bash League 2020-21, Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder match will start from 12:40 PM IST at the Optus Stadium.
Hobart Hurricanes, on the other hand, are placed on third spot with three losses from eight matches. This also includes the latest match in which they were beaten by Melbourne Stars by 10 runs.
HUR vs THU Big Bash League 2020-21, Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder: Live Streaming
Sony Sports Network will be broadcasting the Big Bash League 2020 live telecast in India. Cricket enthusiasts can watch the match on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To watch the BBL 2020 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.
HUR vs THU Big Bash League 2020-21, Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
HUR vs THU Big Bash League 2020-21, Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder: Match Details
Thursday, January 7 - 12:40 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Optus Stadium.
HUR vs THU Big Bash League 2020-21dream 11 team, Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder
HUR vs THU Big Bash League 2020-21dream 11prediction, Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder captain: Ben McDermott
HUR vs THU Big Bash League 2020-21dream 11 prediction,Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder vice-captain: D Arcy Short
HUR vs THU Big Bash League 2020-21dream 11 prediction, Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder wicket keeper: Ben McDermott
HUR vs THU Big Bash League 2020-21dream 11 prediction, Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder batsmen: Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson
HUR vs THU Big Bash League 2020-21dream 11 prediction, Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder all-rounders: Ben Cutting, D Arcy Short
HUR vs THU Big Bash League 2020-21dream 11 prediction, Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder bowlers: Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew
HUR vs THU Big Bash League 2020-21, Hobart Hurricanes probable playing 11 against Sydney Thunder: D Arcy Short, Ben McDermott (wk), Dawid Malan, Peter Handscomb (c), Colin Ingram, Tim David, Johan Botha, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane
HUR vs THU Big Bash League 2020-21,Sydney Thunder probable playing 11 against Hobart Hurricanes: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (c), Sam Billings (wk), Oliver Davies, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Adam Milne, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking