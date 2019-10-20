Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Lunch

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 3rd Test, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, 19 - 23 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India *

357/4 (85.0)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by India (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Ranchi

19 Oct, 201909:30 IST

Match 10: PNG VS NAM

live
PNG PNG
NAM NAM

Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 11: CAN VS JER

live
CAN CAN
JER JER

Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 12: BER VS SIN

upcoming
BER BER
SIN SIN

Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Hussey Joins Australia Staff For Sri Lanka, Pakistan Series

Former middle-order batsman Mike Hussey has been drafted in by Australian coach Justin Langer to help mentor the side during their upcoming Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

AFP |October 20, 2019, 9:30 AM IST
Hussey Joins Australia Staff For Sri Lanka, Pakistan Series

Sydney: Former middle-order batsman Mike Hussey has been drafted in by Australian coach Justin Langer to help mentor the side during their upcoming Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

He is the latest great to be brought into the fold after Ricky Ponting joined the backroom staff at the one-day World Cup this year and Steve Waugh helped out during the Ashes series in England.

"I'm very excited actually. I'm really looking forward to getting back in around the Aussie team," Hussey, who is nicknamed "Mr Cricket", told the Sydney Daily Telegraph on Sunday.

"They are going to be trying to get strategies in place, develop a style of play and what players they want and I love all that stuff -- planning for a big event.

"They have floated the possibility of being involved closer to the T20 World Cup (in Australia next year) as well but it's all pretty loose at the moment."

Australia play back-to-back three-game T20 series against Sri Lanka and then Pakistan starting next Sunday in Adelaide to kick off their summer season.

Langer has also made former Test speedster Ryan Harris bowling coach for the series.

He told the newspaper the presence of Ponting, Waugh and now Hussey was enormous for his team.

"I can't tell you how influential these guys can be on the group," said Langer.

"It's nice to have different voices and different eyes and see guys of that calibre giving us feedback on what they see."

Australia vs Pakistanjustin langerMike Hussey

Related stories

Ottis Gibson Likely to Team Up with Justin Langer as Australia Mentor
Cricketnext Staff | October 19, 2019, 9:27 AM IST

Ottis Gibson Likely to Team Up with Justin Langer as Australia Mentor

Lasith Malinga Back to Lead Sri Lanka for Australia T20Is
Cricketnext Staff | October 17, 2019, 7:57 PM IST

Lasith Malinga Back to Lead Sri Lanka for Australia T20Is

Cricket Prize Money Parity For Aussie Women's T20 Team
Cricketnext Staff | October 15, 2019, 1:34 PM IST

Cricket Prize Money Parity For Aussie Women's T20 Team

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 12 T20 | Sun, 20 Oct, 2019

SIN v BER
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more