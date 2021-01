HYD vs TN Dream11 Predictions, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Hyderabad vs Tamil Nadu: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

HYD vs TN Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / HYD vs TN Dream11 Best Picks / HYD vs TN Dream11 Captain / HYD vs TN Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Elite Group B teams Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu are all set to play against each other on Saturday, January 16 fixture scheduled for 12pm. The Elite B Group match of the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will take place at the Jadavpur University Campus.

Hyderabad occupies third position in the group after scoring 4 points. Their last match against Bengal saw them defeated with a huge margin of 6 wickets. To be among the top two, the team will try their best to score a convincing victory here.

Their opponents, Tamil Nadu, have occupied the first position in the group already, with 12 points from three wins. The team ended up as the runners-up in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year.

HYD vs TN Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Hyderabad vs Tamil Nadu Live Streaming

All matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 can be watched on Star Sports Network on TV. Fans can also watch the online live stream of the matches on Disney+ Hotstar.

HYD vs TN Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Hyderabad vs Tamil Nadu: Live Score / Scorecard

HYD vs TN Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Hyderabad vs Tamil Nadu: Match Details

January 16 – 12:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Jadavpur University Campus, Kolkata

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 HYD vs TN Dream11 team for Hyderabad vs Tamil Nadu

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 HYD vs TN Dream11 team for Hyderabad vs Tamil Nadu captain: N Jagadeesan

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 HYD vs TN Dream11 team for Hyderabad vs Tamil Nadu vice-captain: Kartikeya Kak

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 HYD vs TN Dream11 team for Hyderabad vs Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper: N Jagadeesan, Dinesh Karthik

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 HYD vs TN Dream11 team for Hyderabad vs Tamil Nadu batsmen: Hari Nishanth, Arun Karthik, Tilak Varma, Himalay Agarwal

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 HYD vs TN Dream11 team for Hyderabad vs Tamil Nadu all-rounders: Kartikeya Kak, Telukupalli Ravi Teja

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 HYD vs TN Dream11 team for Hyderabad vs Tamil Nadu bowlers: Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Tanay Thyagarajan

HYD vs TN Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Hyderabad probable playing 11 against Tamil Nadu: Tanmay Agarwal (c), Pragnay Reddy (wk), Tilak Varma, Himalay Agarwal, Bavanaka Sandeep, Rahul Buddhi, Yudhvir Singh, Kartikeya Kak, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama V Milind

HYD vs TN Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Tamil Nadu probable playing 11 against Hyderabad: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shahrukh Khan, Arun Karthik, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Aswin Crist, Sandeep Warrier