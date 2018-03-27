Hyderabad and Mumbai are Formidable But Chennai Have a ‘Wonderful Captain’: Irfan Pathan

Speaking exclusively to Cricketnext, Pathan said that with a plethora of experienced players in the team and coupled with two-time IPL winning skipper Dhoni, CSK could be right up there at the top come the end of the tournament on May 27.
“I think Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab look very strong on paper and they have put together good squads, however, one cannot discount Chennai Super Kings ever. They have a wonderful captain (Mahendra Singh Dhoni) and they also assembled a very experience squad (in the auction). Their fortunes will depend upon how fit and agile these experienced hands are, but other than that, I think they will do well,” said Pathan.
Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals are back in the cash-rich league after a hiatus of two years and Pathan — who was part of the CSK team that finished as runners-up in 2015 — believes that the changes in the squads of all eight teams will be interesting to see as to how well they gel with each other.
The likes of Chennai and Mumbai managed to retain the core of their squads — through the retention rule or by playing the Right to Match (RTM) card — while teams like Punjab and Rajasthan opted to completely overhaul their respective squads and retained just one player each.
“I think most of the teams have made big changes to their respective squads, for example Kings XI Punjab, they have completely overhauled their side. While few teams have retained the core of their squad and added new faces to complement their key players. It will be interesting to see if teams will aid from their respective strategies and also the performance of the franchisees will depend upon how these players gel,” the 2007 ICC WT20 winner said.
Pathan also put his weight behind the India U-19 stars to perform well in the IPL this time around. The likes of Kamlesh Nagarkoti (Rs 3.2 Cr to KKR), Shivam Mavi (Rs 3 Cr to KKR), Shubman Gill (Rs 1.8 Cr to KKR) and Prithvi Shaw (Rs 1.2 Cr to DD) set the cash-registers ringing after putting on a title-winning show at the ICC U-19 World Cup 2018.
“I am really excited about the India Under-19 stars taking part in the league. It will be interesting to see if they will be able to take that leap from under-19 onto the big stage. In the past, not many youngsters have been able to make that transition but I really hope this lot does,” he signed off.
Also Watch
-
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Saturday 24 March , 2018
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
First Published: March 27, 2018, 8:56 AM IST