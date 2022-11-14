Hyderabad vs Saurashtra Live Streaming: How to Watch Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Coverage on TV And Online

The Vijay Hazare Trophy is underway and has already produced some scintillating matches. Hyderabad will lock horns with Saurashtra on Tuesday in the 50-over tournament. The match will unfold at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Saurashtra has had a brighter start to their Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign this year, with two back-to-back wins in their opening matches. Opener Samarth Vyas has been in terrific form of late and has carried his form into the tournament. They have a decent bowling unit with the IPL fame Chetan Sakariya leading the charge.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad will be in quest of their first win of the tournament. A defeat and a draw are all that they have managed so far. The track at the Delhi venue will be favourable to batters, therefore, expect a high-scoring match.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Hyderabad and Saurashtra; here is all you need to know:

When will the Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Hyderabad and Saurashtra be played?

The Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Hyderabad and Saurashtra will take place on November 15, Tuesday.

Where will the Vijay Hazar’e Trophy match Hyderabad vs Saurashtra be played?

The Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Hyderabad and Saurashtra will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

What time will the Vijay Hazare Trophy match Hyderabad vs Saurashtra begin?

The Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Hyderabad and Saurashtra will begin at 9:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Hyderabad vs Saurashtra Vijay Hazare Trophy match?

Hyderabad vs Saurashtra Vijay Hazare Trophy match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Hyderabad vs Saurashtra Vijay Hazare Trophy match?

Hyderabad vs Saurashtra Vijay Hazare Trophy match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Hyderabad vs Saurashtra Possible XIs

Hyderabad Predicted Line-up: Bhavesh Seth, Tanmay Agarwal, Tilak Varma, Jaweed Ali, Abhirath Reddy, Tholkanti Goud, Ravi Teja, Rohit Rayudu, Bhagath Varma, Anikethreddy, Rishith Reddy

Saurashtra Predicted Line-up: Sheldon Jackson, Samarth Vyas, Harvik Desai, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Navneet Vora, Yuvraj Chudasama, Chetan Sakariya, Parth Bhut

