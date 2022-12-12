Hyderabad vs Tamil Nadu Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The 2022-23 season of the Ranji Trophy commences on December 13. 32 teams from across India have been divided into five groups with the top two teams from each group progressing to the next stage.

We saw a shorter version of the Ranji trophy in the last two seasons due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but all the games shall be conducted this year. Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu find itself in the elite B group in this season of the Ranji trophy. Apart from these two sides Group B consists of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Delhi, Maharashtra, Mumbai as well as Saurashtra.

Hyderabad’s last game was a group-stage encounter against Chandigarh in the Vijay Hazare tournament on November 23. They won that game by a colossal margin of 110 runs. Tamil Nadu on the other hand, reached the quarterfinals of the Vijay Hazare tournament but lost out to Saurashtra who eventually won that tournament.

Ahead of the match between Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu, here is all you need to know:

When will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match Hyderabad (HYD) vs Tamil Nadu (TN) start?

The game will be conducted on December 13, Tuesday.

Where will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match Hyderabad (HYD) vs Tamil Nadu (TN) be played?

The match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

What time will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match Hyderabad (HYD) vs Tamil Nadu (TN) begin?

The match will begin at 09:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Hyderabad (HYD) vs Tamil Nadu (TN) match?

The match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Hyderabad (HYD) vs Tamil Nadu (TN) match?

The match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

Hyderabad vs Tamil Nadu probable playing XI

Hyderabad probable playing XI: Bhavesh Seth, Dheeraj Goud, Tilak Varma, Rahul Buddhi, Tholkanti Goud, Ravi Teja, Rohit Rayudu, Mickil Jaiswal, Elligaram Sanketh, B Punnaiah, Tanay Thyagarajan

Tamil Nadu probable playing XI: Narayan Jagadeesan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sai Sudharsan, NS Chaturved, Affan Khader, Vijay Shankar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Baba Aparajith, Aswin Crist, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, S Ajith Ram

