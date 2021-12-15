Hyundai Motor India Inks MoU with 4 Indian Women cricketers

South Korean automobile major Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday kicked off ‘The Drive Within campaign and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with four Indian women’s team cricketers at the Hyundai headquarters here.

Hyundai has entered into an exclusive one-year association with Smriti Mandhana, Jemima Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia and Shafali Verma as brand ambassadors to highlight and celebrate their contribution to Indian cricket.

The event was attended by Mandhana, Rodrigues, Bhatia and Verma.

Commenting on the MoU signing, Seon Seob Kim, MD and CEO, HMIL, said, “We are glad to announce an association with truly inspiring players in Indian women’s cricket. The grit and spirit shown by these sportswomen will become a role model for the entire nation. We are proud to announce them as brand ambassadors for taking the Hyundai spirit forward. This association with India’s top women cricketers signifies Hyundai’s commitment towards enabling women youth power that defines the new age India."

He said Hyundai is celebrating the spirit of Indian women cricketers by setting new benchmarks and inspiring millions with ‘The Drive Within’ campaign.

