I am Available for Selection Says Virat Kohli Amid Rumours of Him Skipping ODI Series Against South Africa

India’s Test team captain Virat Kohli has said on Wednesday that he is available for selection for the ODI series against South Africa. While addressing a press conference, Virat Kohli said, “I am available. Do not ask me these questions. Ask those writing these things. I am always available. Few things came out in the past as well which were also not true. People writing these, their sources are not credible."

He further went on to say that reports of him asking for rest is also false. “My communication with BCCI on this issue that I want to rest has not happened."

Ahead of the press conference, reports were doing rounds that there was a rift between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli which only widened after the latter was removed as India’s ODI skipper. This was followed by reports of Kohli asking the board for a rest from the South Africa’s ODI series.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli on Alleged Rift With Rohit Sharma: There’s No Problem Between Us

Addressing that, Kohli said, “Nothing can derail me from playing for India. Lot of things happening outside are not ideal. There’s so much you can do as an individuals. You have to keep things in right perspective. I am mentally prepared and excited to do well in South Africa."

The 33-year-old batter further went on to add he had done the best to his abilities while leading the team and will continue to ‘push the team in the right direction’, now as a pure batter.

“I have done the best I could. My motivation level to perform for the team will not dip. As captain, I have been honest to the responsibility, absolutely honest to the job. Batting, of course, when you have done this for a long time at the international level, you know how to perform."

He also lent his support for Rohit Sharma and said he will give his 100% going forward in T20Is and ODIs.

“Responsibility is to push the team in the forward direction. Rohit is a very able captain, tactically sound as we have seen when he has captained in the past. I will be their to support them 100 per cent going forward in T20Is and ODIs."

ALSO READ | This Statement According to Sunil Gavaskar Was the Reason Why Virat Kohli Lost India’s ODI Captaincy

However, while touching on the topic of his removal as ODI skipper he said there were no prior communication, “I was contacted one-and-a-half hour before the Test team selection. There was no prior communication. he chief selector discussed the Test team. And in the end, I was told that I won’t be the captain and I said fine. There was no prior communication."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here