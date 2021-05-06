CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » "I Am Confident Of My Comeback", Pakistan's Left-arm Pacer Junaid Khan

"I Am Confident Of My Comeback", Pakistan's Left-arm Pacer Junaid Khan

This interview comes after CricWic complimented Shaheen Afridi on completing his 50test wickets in 16 matches, thereby throwing an open choice for fanfam to choose their favourite

In a recent interview with Cricket Pakistan, fast bowler Junaid Khan made some heart to heart conversation ranging from his comeback to his thoughts upon upcoming youngsters.

This interview comes after CricWic complimented Shaheen Afridi on completing his 50test wickets in 16 matches, thereby throwing an open choice for fanfam to choose their favourite.

In the interview that followed he recalled playing in a bilateral series against India back in 2012-13 and stated that India-Pakistan clashes are the most nerve cracking games in the international cricket. He strongly feels that if a cricketer from his country wants to learn the art of handling pressure in a game then he should play against Team India.

Both nations last clashed on cricket grounds in a bilateral series in 2012-13, held in India. While the visiting party bagged the 3 match series by 2-1, the T20I thriller was levelled at 1-1. The left-arm quick was a part of that tour and was the joint-most wicket-taker in the ODIs. He ended up taking 8 wickets, including a four-wicket haul in the final game held in Delhi.

In the recent conversation with Cricket Pakistan, Junaid was reminiscent of how that series against India helped him managing pressure in nerve cracking situations.

He was quoted saying “If a player wants to learn how to handle pressure, he should play against India. There is a lot of pressure on both teams during India-Pakistan encounters. I learned how to handle pressure during the 2012 series against India in India. Fans from both countries will enjoy these matches but the decision to play the series depends on the administrators,”

He also made a stunning revelation about the current dynamics of the national team. He stated that players who remain insecure about their future, are given a long rope if they are close to the captain and the team management.

“It is like if you are on good terms with the captain and team management then you will probably get a proper run in all formats to prove your worth. If you don’t have close relations with them then you are in and out,” he further added.

Junaid, now 31, played 22 Tests, 76 Tests, and 8 T20 matches. He picked up nearly 180 wickets and hasn’t represented his country since May 2019.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches