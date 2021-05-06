- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 8.25
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
"I Am Confident Of My Comeback", Pakistan's Left-arm Pacer Junaid Khan
This interview comes after CricWic complimented Shaheen Afridi on completing his 50test wickets in 16 matches, thereby throwing an open choice for fanfam to choose their favourite
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 6, 2021, 1:27 PM IST
In a recent interview with Cricket Pakistan, fast bowler Junaid Khan made some heart to heart conversation ranging from his comeback to his thoughts upon upcoming youngsters.
🚨 @JunaidkhanREAL exclusive interview 🚨
⏩ Determined to make comeback
⏩ Shaheen Afridi is afraid of losing his place to a youngster amid workload concerns
⏩ Selection policy based on likes and dislikes
Watch 👉 https://t.co/rj9Bz2jbsy#CricketPakistan @yousafexpress pic.twitter.com/FAU8k9Qr5S
— Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) May 5, 2021
This interview comes after CricWic complimented Shaheen Afridi on completing his 50test wickets in 16 matches, thereby throwing an open choice for fanfam to choose their favourite.
Shaheen Afridi yesterday completed 5️⃣0️⃣ Test wickets in his 1️⃣6️⃣th match 💥
Among 🇵🇰 left-arm pacers, @iamamirofficial and @JunaidkhanREAL were the fastest to register this feat 👏
Who is the best fast bowler out of this elite list❓ 👀#ZIMvPAK pic.twitter.com/6qRUP8ljbK
— CricWick (@CricWick) April 30, 2021
In the interview that followed he recalled playing in a bilateral series against India back in 2012-13 and stated that India-Pakistan clashes are the most nerve cracking games in the international cricket. He strongly feels that if a cricketer from his country wants to learn the art of handling pressure in a game then he should play against Team India.
Both nations last clashed on cricket grounds in a bilateral series in 2012-13, held in India. While the visiting party bagged the 3 match series by 2-1, the T20I thriller was levelled at 1-1. The left-arm quick was a part of that tour and was the joint-most wicket-taker in the ODIs. He ended up taking 8 wickets, including a four-wicket haul in the final game held in Delhi.
In the recent conversation with Cricket Pakistan, Junaid was reminiscent of how that series against India helped him managing pressure in nerve cracking situations.
He was quoted saying “If a player wants to learn how to handle pressure, he should play against India. There is a lot of pressure on both teams during India-Pakistan encounters. I learned how to handle pressure during the 2012 series against India in India. Fans from both countries will enjoy these matches but the decision to play the series depends on the administrators,”
He also made a stunning revelation about the current dynamics of the national team. He stated that players who remain insecure about their future, are given a long rope if they are close to the captain and the team management.
“It is like if you are on good terms with the captain and team management then you will probably get a proper run in all formats to prove your worth. If you don’t have close relations with them then you are in and out,” he further added.
Junaid, now 31, played 22 Tests, 76 Tests, and 8 T20 matches. He picked up nearly 180 wickets and hasn’t represented his country since May 2019.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking