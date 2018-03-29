I am Extremely Disappointed and Regret My Actions: Bancroft

Former Aussie skipper Steve Smith, David Warner and Bancroft were banned by Cricket Australia, for hatching a plan to alter the condition of the ball. The trio was also sent back home by the association.
In a press conference on Thursday, Bancroft apologized for the events that transpired on the cricket field, and asked for forgiveness from the fans.
The 25-year-old said, “I want to say that I am very sorry.”
“I love the game of cricket and playing for my nation and my state there is no greater pride for me.
“I am extremely disappointed and regret my actions. I am sorry to the people who have looked up to me around the world, especially the kids. I know I’m a role model and haven’t acted like one in this instance.
“I understand that I have let people down and I understand the disappointment in the broader community.
“Words don’t mean much in these circumstances, so I will focus on my actions and my conduct going forward.
“Not a second has gone by since last Saturday evening when I haven’t wanted to turn back time and do the right thing in the lunch break.
“It is something I will regret for the rest of my life. It is something I will look to improve on and earn the respect back of the community.
“All I can do in the short term is ask for forgiveness, I hope you can allow it in your hearts to allow me to progress on that journey.
“For now, I will do the best to contribute to the community.”
When questioned about lying to the reporters about using sticky tape to rough up the ball, Bancroft said, “Yes, I lied about the sandpaper and I panicked in that situation, and I’m very sorry.”
The batsman went on to explain how he had lost what matters to him the most—playing for his country.
“Through the last few days and sitting in my own company the thing that breaks my heart the most is the fact I’ve just given up my spot in the team to somebody else for free,” he said.
“People know that I’ve worked so hard to be able to get to this point in my career and to know that I’ve given somebody else an opportunity for free is devastating to me.
“I know it’s going to be a difficult journey back, but the moment I step foot outside this room is the moment I take steps forward to earning that respect back and get back that dream I’ve had as a kid growing up, and that’s playing Test cricket for Australia.”
Earlier, David Warner had issued a similar apology to fans all over the world.
