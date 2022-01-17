'I am Getting a Feeling That Not Everything is Smooth Within the Set-up': Salman Butt on Virat Kohli Quitting Test Captaincy

Virat Kohli, India’s most successful Test captain to-date, relinquished his position as captain on Saturday evening. Since then, fans and analysts have been scrambling to find out what the real cause is with some suspecting conflict within the camp. Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt feels that changes in the coaching and support staff, as well as a number of controversies in the last month, led to the 33-year-old stepping down from captaincy after 7 years.

He went on to say that this was not the time for Kohli, who holds the record for most Test wins as India’s captain with 40 out of 68 matches, to step down. He claims that he still has 5 years left in him and that he is not departing from cricket entirely. Additionally, he is yet to reach the age when a player can put his foot down and say, “Okay, I am done. Someone else please take over.”

Butt explained on hi Youtube channel, “After reading his note on Twitter, I got a vibe that he’s had enough. I am getting a feeling that not everything is smooth within the set-up.”

Kohli declared in September that he will step down as captain of the Twenty20 International squad to give himself some much-needed mental space. When he did so, Kohli stated that he was looking forward to leading the Indian side in the 50-over World Cup in India in 2023.

However, in December, India’s selectors decided to unify the white-ball captaincy, which meant sacking him and handing over the 50-over captaincy to Rohit Sharma. With Rahul Dravid as head coach now, Indian cricket was expected to be in the pink of its health but the resignation comes as a shock for the set-up.

Butt continued, “One of the other reason could be the absence of like-mindedness. I feel there is an issue with compatibility also and when that happens, everything else starts mattering.”

