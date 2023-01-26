'I am Good to go Now': Ravindra Jadeja Declares Himself Ready For Australia Test Series After Seven-wicket Haul

Ravindra Jadeja is nearing full fitness and it’s just a matter of gaining some more confidence, the allrounder said after taking seven wickets for Saurashtra in the second innings of Tamil Nadu in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

Jadeja is captaining Saurashtra in the contest which is also his first competitive match since August last year when he pulled out midway through Asia Cup before undergoing a knee surgery that pushed him on the sidelines for nearly five months.

His first day back on the job s eventless as he bowled 17 wicketless overs but then added a wicket on the second day to finish with figures of 1/48 from 24 overs.

However, things took a dramatic turn in the second dig for him as a bowler as he ran through Tamil Nadu’s batting line-up to finish with 7/53 as the hosts were bowled out for a mere 133.

The form and fitness is certainly a good news for the Indian team which will be facing Australia in a four-Test series starting February 7 in Nagpur.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Jadeja Takes Seven-wicket Haul After Injury Comeback

So is Jadeja ready for the Australia series?

“Yes, yes, yes…," the allrounder said.

“Feeling very good, playing a game after a long time. Hopefully I am good to go now. It was tough on the first day but as the game progressed, I was feeling good," he added.

During the contest, Jadeja bowled 12 overs at a stretch, showing his match readiness but it’s something he’s used to doing. “I (am) used to bowling long spells. Nothing new for me. I was enjoying…ball was turning…" the 34-year-old said.

He continued, “The pitch was assisting me. When we were batting, the odd ball was spinning, the odd ball was keeping low, so I was keen to bowl a long spell. Luckily I got wickets."

Jadeja bowled 41 overs during the match, proving his fitness and said he’s not feeling any discomort. “Yes, I am almost there (full fitness)…it is just a matter of little bit of confidence. Luckily I bowled enough overs in the match, like almost 37 overs in the game," he said.

“When you get seven wickets, obviously you feel confident. When you take a five-for in a first-class game it is always good.," he added.

