News » 'I am Good to go Now': Ravindra Jadeja Declares Himself Ready For Australia Test Series After Seven-wicket Haul
2-MIN READ

'I am Good to go Now': Ravindra Jadeja Declares Himself Ready For Australia Test Series After Seven-wicket Haul

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: January 26, 2023, 21:12 IST

Chennai, India

A happy return for Ravindra Jadeja. (PTI Photo)



Ravindra Jadeja bowled 41 overs during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Saurashtra and finished with eight wickets

Ravindra Jadeja is nearing full fitness and it’s just a matter of gaining some more confidence, the allrounder said after taking seven wickets for Saurashtra in the second innings of Tamil Nadu in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

Jadeja is captaining Saurashtra in the contest which is also his first competitive match since August last year when he pulled out midway through Asia Cup before undergoing a knee surgery that pushed him on the sidelines for nearly five months.

His first day back on the job s eventless as he bowled 17 wicketless overs but then added a wicket on the second day to finish with figures of 1/48 from 24 overs.

However, things took a dramatic turn in the second dig for him as a bowler as he ran through Tamil Nadu’s batting line-up to finish with 7/53 as the hosts were bowled out for a mere 133.

The form and fitness is certainly a good news for the Indian team which will be facing Australia in a four-Test series starting February 7 in Nagpur.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Jadeja Takes Seven-wicket Haul After Injury Comeback

So is Jadeja ready for the Australia series?

“Yes, yes, yes…," the allrounder said.

“Feeling very good, playing a game after a long time. Hopefully I am good to go now. It was tough on the first day but as the game progressed, I was feeling good," he added.

During the contest, Jadeja bowled 12 overs at a stretch, showing his match readiness but it’s something he’s used to doing. “I (am) used to bowling long spells. Nothing new for me. I was enjoying…ball was turning…" the 34-year-old said.

He continued, “The pitch was assisting me. When we were batting, the odd ball was spinning, the odd ball was keeping low, so I was keen to bowl a long spell. Luckily I got wickets."

Jadeja bowled 41 overs during the match, proving his fitness and said he’s not feeling any discomort. “Yes, I am almost there (full fitness)…it is just a matter of little bit of confidence. Luckily I bowled enough overs in the match, like almost 37 overs in the game," he said.

“When you get seven wickets, obviously you feel confident. When you take a five-for in a first-class game it is always good.," he added.

first published:January 26, 2023, 21:12 IST
