'I Am Just A Girl': Prithi Ashwin's Tweets On Husband, Masks & Ind-Eng Test Series Win Fans Over

On Saturday, sitting at Chepauk, Prithi tweeted that she was sitting by herself, trying to catch a glimpse of Ashwin.

Prithi Ashwin, the wife of India's star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, loves the game and her husband even more. She takes to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, regularly to cheer for Team India and Ashwin, who in the recent past, has come to his side's rescue with both bat and ball.

On Saturday, sitting at Chepauk, Prithi tweeted that she was sitting by herself, trying to catch a glimpse of Ashwin. "I am just a girl, sitting by myself in Pavilion Terrace, Trying to catch a glimpse of my boy @ashwinravi99," she wrote.

In the subsequent tweet, Prithi informed her followers that she was following the game on a website, for she couldn't see the scoreboard.

"I am just a girl, Sitting by myself in Pavilion Terrace, Following the game on Cricinfo because I can't see what's on the scoreboard," she wrote.

And Prithi had more to say in her "I am just a girl" tweet series, this time about the difficulty that we have all faced at some point while eating with our masks on.

"I am just a girl, Sitting by myself in Pavilion Terrace, Wondering how to eat popcorn with my mask on," she wrote.

Several Twitter users had a good laugh over Prithi's series of tweets.

Just before the game, the childhood friend of Ravi Ashwin had a piece of advice for spectators who are in attendance at the Chepauk, where India and England are playing the second Test match of the 4-match series. England had defeated India by a mammoth 227-run margin in the series opener.

She suggested everyone wear a mask if there were going to be at the game.

"Chennai, please please mask up if you are going to be at the game," she wrote.

This is not the first time when Prithi has been seen enjoying the game and at the same time tweeting.

In the recently concluded Test series against Australia, she was always up early in the morning -- due to time difference -- to cheer for the team. In the Sydney Test, where Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari saved the game for India, Aussie captain Tim Paine was seen taking jibes at Ashwin from behind the wicket.

Prithi took to Twitter and suggested Ashwin ignore Paine, imagining it was their younger daughter.

“Just imagine it is Aadhya crying nonstop at 3 am and ignore,” she tweeted.

Childhood friends Ashwin and Prithi got married in 2011 and Akhira and Aadhya are their daughters. Her pinned tweet on Twitter is a picture from their wedding ceremony.