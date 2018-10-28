'Pleased to Be in Selection Loop’ – Shubman Gill Making Strides Towards India Call-Up

Loading...
India C went on to lift the trophy, and although Gill was upset with his failure to convert his start in the final into a substantial innings, he was pleased to have contributed to the team’s success – especially in the previous game where his 106* in 111 balls helped chase a stiff target of 295 with ease against India B.
"I was hoping to play a longer innings but I unfortunately I couldn't score much in this match,” he told CricketNext after the game. “But the big thing is that I contributed for the team and we ended on the winning side. In the previous match the ton came at a good time but there are certain areas that I can work on.
"As a player, you can never achieve perfection. There is a constant need to improve and learn new skill sets. Like in this championship I wanted to improve upon my ability to play medium pacers, swing and also scoring at a brisk pace in the middle overs. So, I'll be looking to put in more effort there."
Gill, a member of the U-19 team that won the World Cup earlier this year, has won admirers for his shot-making skills, nimble footwork and the ability to judge length. Although he has only played three First-Class matches so far, Gill is already on the selectors’ radar. In fact, he was asked to join the Indian squad for the second Test against Windies in Hyderabad earlier this month when Hanuma Vihari was released to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. It was an experience Gill cherished.
"The India call up did come as a surprise and the feeling cannot be explained in words,” he said. “When you share space with the big players, you get to pick their brains on different match situations. That is certainly going to help me going forward.
"I'm just pleased to be in the selectors’ loop. It's a great to play with some of the more experienced players on the circuit and share the dressing room with them. My form has been good this year and that showed here (Deodhar Trophy). Rubbing shoulders with the seniors has given me a fair idea as to where I stand."
Having scored two centuries and three fifties in the last 10 List A games, and averaging nearly 50 in his young first-class career, Gill is in the middle of a purple patch of sorts. His next assignment will come with the India A team headed to New Zealand next month, giving him the chance to test his mettle on foreign soil. Gill is confident of success, saying he follows a simple mantra imbibed from watching more experienced players operate.
"Being in the presence seniors, I've learned to think about the next innings only,” he explained. “I don't think beyond that. So, I've started applying that in my game and I think of scoring runs in each and every match. That has been working well for me till now. Exactly the same way I think about each ball in my innings and not beyond that.”
Indian cricket is blessed with some outrageous talent at the moment and Shubhman Gill is among the most prominent of those. It appears to be only a matter of time before he realises his dream of wearing the India jersey.
