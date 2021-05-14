"I Am Okay With A Side Stick, It Is All In Good Humor": Tim Paine Remarks After The Viral Remarks On Niggling

“With great powers, come great responsibilities”, this may have been a popular movie line, but it fits Australian Captain Tim Paine completely. Known for his quirk-harsh comments, he created a spur yet again by quoting something that didn’t go well with Indian cricket fans. An excerpt from his statement:

The above “not-so-responsible” statement, that too coming from a National Team’s Captain showed not only a lack of sportsmanship but also declared war with the netizens and fanfam. The banter was racked up with the hilarious tweet-meme game.

I didn’t expect such type of statement from an Australian captain. They are known for their fighting attitude. Br it’s Border, Taylor, Steve Waugh, Ponting or Clarke. Definitely Australian Cricket is going through worst phase after 1982. — Sumit Kumar (@sumitdravid) May 13, 2021

It pains Paine. When credit is due give credit. Be Gentlemen. Aussies bowling was fantastic in the series and your batters let u down against a resurgent team India. — Mubeen M (@MubeenM15) May 13, 2021

Aren’t they always a sore loser, historically. Nothing changed. — Deepankar Srigyan (@DeepankarSrigy3) May 13, 2021

Tim himself said to Ashwin that “Can’t wait to see you at the Gabba Ash” this clarifies that the series decider was to be Played at The Gabba. There was nothing as not decided or the didn’t knew. — Madhav_Sharma007 (@Sharma007Madhav) May 13, 2021

Such a lame excuse from an international captain….It’s new type brain fade may be ….and if India did play mind games Kudos…fact is and will remain Mighty Aussies lost to a second string indian team …in their backyard… — Abhishek Gupta (@abchinmi) May 14, 2021

Recently the hosts of the charity show also came in solidarity with a tongue-in-cheek response to the so-called “niggling” trend.

Who would have thought the last 2 paragraphs of a 22 paragraph story taken from a wide ranging speaking engagement by @tdpaine36 at a charity dinner which create such a fuss. What @melindafarrell said https://t.co/4yFcrDhndb — Malcolm Conn (@malcolmconn) May 13, 2021

Think Tim Paine’s comments about the India series have been misconstrued & taken way out of context. I don’t think he was making excuses. He was asked lots of questions about dealing with external stuff as captain & specifically what happened behind the scenes in that series. — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) May 13, 2021

But Indian fanfam was not only lethal but sarcastic to the whole response.

To be honest the Australians are infamous for using their media and all as the “12th man” for playing some dirty tricks to win. — Cheems (@Cheemad69) May 13, 2021

Have been a fan right from ACB transitioning to CA. Aussie team is known for being aggressive (in good sense)on and off the field.They are known for playing mindgames n gain an edge. Tim Paine’s version is atleast to me. My funny take on the mistaken context of his stmnt pic.twitter.com/zUfAu9Tz7D — Lightfury (@LightFuryLogan) May 14, 2021

Shortly after Paine’s comments garnered attention, the Australian captain was forced to review his comments as quoted on the episode. Thus while speaking to veteran Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist on the ‘Gilly and Goss podcast’, Paine clarified that even though he does stick to what he said, he went ahead to add that Team India played better than them, and that Virat Kohli’s team deserved to win.

He was quoted saying “I was asked a number of things, and one of those was talking about the challenges of playing against India. One of them was the distraction they can create. There was a lot of talk that they weren’t going to Brisbane. They’re always changing gloves and bringing out physios and all that can get on your nerves. Just that was one of the things that probably distracted me and took my eye off the ball at times. But also, I did say that they simply outplayed us and that they deserved to win but they left that one out. The Indian fans have been slamming me on social media. They say that I’m making excuses again but it’s all good fun.”

On the banter and reprimand as received by the public, he further said he doesn’t mind taking a ‘bit of stick’ from the Indian fans. He was further quoted saying “I love the Indian fans. I don’t mind getting a bit of stick, particularly when you deserve it. They ripped me off when I dropped those catches, I thought that was totally fair. Look, I love the passion, I love how much they love cricket. I love how much they interact and for some people, it is a positive interaction, but most of the time they are into me. But I don’t mind that.”

He also supported Steve Smith by declaring him heir-apparent to the captaincy after former’s retirement.

“I thought at the time he may not have been ready for it, but if he got the opportunity to captain again I’d fully support it.” Australian cricket captain @tdpaine36 joined @gilly381 & @TimGossage this morning. Listen: https://t.co/us07og4jza#Cricket #AUSvIND #Ashes — Gilly and Goss SEN (@GillyandGoss) May 14, 2021

India and Australia share a history of childlike banter, earlier they were limited between players and staff, but after the advent of microblogging sites, the fanfam is also a part of what takes place where and when – and how to shape the statements coming from the likes of respectable men, thus, doubling the responsibility of talking with caution and care.

