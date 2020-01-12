Lasith Malinga said Sunday he was ready to stand down as Sri Lanka's T20 skipper after the team's humiliating 2-0 loss to India in their latest foreign tour.
Returning from the series, the 36-year-old told reporters that Sri Lanka was just not good enough to make an impact in the 20 over game.
He said Sri Lankan bowlers weren't able to restrict opponents while the batsmen were incapable of putting up the 170 runs needed for a fighting chance in a match.
"We don't have that," Malinga said, adding that it was unfair to expect a winning performance from the team given they were ranked just ninth in the world when returned to the captaincy just over a year ago.
But he added that he was "ready to accept" his responsibility for the team's performance.
"I am ready any time. I am ready to quit," he said.
Malinga led Sri Lanka to the T20 World Cup title in 2014 and remained in charge until early 2016.
His return to the top job in December 2018 was a surprise as he had lost his spot in the team after recurring injuries forced him to sit out several tournaments.
Frictions were evident in the Sri Lankan team under Malinga's leadership, the Sunday Island newspaper reported.
"There seems to be deep divisions in the side. As captain, he has also sidelined his predecessors" including Thisara Perera and Angelo Mathews, the paper said.
The first match in Guwahati was abandoned after rain, but India won the second by India by seven wickets and the third by 78 runs.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
I am Ready to Quit: Lasith Malinga After India Series Defeat
Returning from the series, the 36-year-old told reporters that Sri Lanka was just not good enough to make an impact in the 20 over game.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | January 11, 2020, 8:55 AM IST
India vs Sri Lanka | We Need to Learn How to Handle Such Situations: Lasith Malinga
Cricketnext Staff | January 4, 2020, 8:15 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka | Malinga Won't Mind Retiring if Sri Lanka Make T20 World Cup Knockouts
Cricketnext Staff | October 30, 2019, 6:03 PM IST
We Have to Play All Twenty Overs and Bat More Responsibly: Malinga
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 15 Jan, 2020
IRE v WIGrenada NCS
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 19 Jan, 2020
IRE v WIBasseterre, St Kitts
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Mon, 20 Jan, 2020
IRE v WIBasseterre, St Kitts All Fixtures
Team Rankings