'I am Really Angry', Moeen Ali's Father Reacts After Taslima Nasreen's Vile Remark

‘I am hurt and shocked’, Moeen Ali’s father Munir Ali has expressed his anger after controversial Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen made a vile remark against England all-rounder Moeen Ali in a tweet. She stated that Moeen would have joined ISIS had he not picked cricket as a profession. This remark of Nasreen allegedly came after Moeen Ali reportedly refused to sport an alcohol brand on his Chennai Super Kings jersey. The reports were later denied by the IPL franchise. Since then, teammates of Moeen Ali have come out in support and Nasreen has been called out for her outrageous remark..

Nasreen later defended her post, saying it was “sarcastic” in nature.

“Haters know very well that my Moeen Ali tweet was sarcastic. But they made that an issue to humiliate me because I try to secularize Muslim society & I oppose Islamic fanaticism,” she tweeted.

England Cricketers Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood Come Out in Support of Moeen After Taslima Nasreen’s ‘ISIS’ Tweet

Munir Ali, speaking to The Indian Express, hit out at the Bangladeshi writer, saying her post was an “Islamaphobic statement”.

“In her ‘clarifying’ tweet, where she described her original remark as sarcasm, she also says she stands against fundamentalism. If she looks into a mirror, she will know what she tweeted is what is fundamentalist – a vicious stereotype against a Muslim person, a clearly Islamophobic statement. Someone who doesn’t have self-respect and respect for others can only stoop to this level.” Munir was quoted saying.

“Truth be told, I am really angry, but I know I would be playing into the hands of people like her if I let my rage get out of control. If I get to meet her someday, I will tell her what I really think of her on her face. For now, I would ask her to pick a dictionary and see the meaning of sarcasm.

“It’s not what she thinks it is. It’s not spewing vile poisonous stuff against someone you don’t even know and then retracting it by saying it was sarcasm. Of all the people to pick on for her agenda, I can’t believe she has chosen my son. Everyone in the cricketing world knows the person he is,” he added.

IPL 2021: Big Players Who Will Be Eying Redemption After Enduring A Poor IPL 2020

Moeen Ali’s England teammate Jofra Archer too came down heavily on Nasreen after she defended her previous tweet about Ali.

2019 World Cup winner Moeen Ali who was bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs. 7 crore in the mini IPL auction is currently in Mumbai with the CSK squad ahead of the new IPL season.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here