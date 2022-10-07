'I Am Satisfied With My Contribution,' Says Sanju Samson After Solid knock Against South Africa

India batter Sanju Samson stated that he was satisfied with his contribution in the ODI game against South Africa after he scored 86 off 63 balls.

Chasing a target of 250 to win in 40 overs on Thursday, the Indian batting lineup stumbled as the top-order batters couldn’t contribute with enough runs. However, Samson showcased quite a lot of courage as he first stabilised the innings with a good partnership with Shreyas Iyer and then an another important stand with Shardul Thakur.

India needed 30 off the last over, the wicketkeeper-batter kept the team in the hunt by taking on Tabraiz Shamsi but fell short of nine runs.

Speaking on the same, in the post-match press conference, Samson said that it felt nice to spend time in the middle. He further mentioned that he missed connecting two shots and would work harder to take India to the finish line next time but overall he was satisfied with his contribution in the game.

“It is always nice to spend some time in the middle and we always play to take our team over the line. I missed connecting two shots, next time I will work even harder. But I am satisfied with my contribution.”

Samson further mentioned that the plan was to take the match deep and target Shamsi’s over.

“Their bowlers were going about things nicely, Tabraiz Shamsi was a little expensive today so we felt we can target them. We knew he would bowl the last over, I knew if I had to get 24 runs in the final over, I can hit four sixes. I was taking the game deep, the plan was this only and the batters responded nicely,” said Samson.

Samson, India’s highest-scorer from Thursday’s match also also went on to praise David Miller and further credited the latter as the best-finisher in the world at the moment.

“We have some space to improve but we also need to look at the batters we are bowling too. I think David Miller is the best finisher in the world at the moment, bowling against him on this ground was very challenging,” said Samson.

