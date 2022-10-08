'I am Scoring Runs...But Not Getting a Chance,' Says Disappointed Prithvi Shaw After ODI Series Snub

India’s second string team is playing against South Africa in the three-match ODI series as the main team has been off to Australia for the upcoming T20I World Cup.

The team is taking on the Proteas under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan. The team features Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Rajat Patidar among others in the batting department, while Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravi Bishnoi are among the main bowlers in the side.

However, when the team was announced, quite a few people were surprised with Prithvi Shaw’s exclusion. Shaw has been in good form off late as he performed quite well for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy last season and then scored an important 77 when India ‘A’ faced New Zealand ‘A’ in the one-day series last month.

On his exclusion from the team, Shaw expressed his disappointment in an interview with Mid-Day, saying, “I was disappointed. I am scoring runs, doing a lot of hard work, but not getting a chance.”

“But, it’s alright. When they [national selectors] feel I am ready, they will play me. Whatever opportunities I get, whether it is for India ‘A’ or other teams, I will make sure I do my best and keep my fitness levels up to the mark,” he further said.

Shaw also mentioned that he focused on his fitness as he reduced 7-8kg weight since the IPL earlier this year.

“I did not work on different things in my batting, but did a lot of fitness work. I worked on weight-loss and reduced by seven to eight kgs after the last IPL. I spent a lot of time in the gym, did a lot of running, didn’t consume any sweets and cold drinks. Chinese food is totally out of my menu now,” said Shaw.

Though he has been dropped from South Africa series but he will next be seen in action in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

“We played a few practice games here [in Ahmedabad]. All players are in good shape. We have good all-rounders, batsmen and bowlers. I believe it’s a very strong team. All the support staff members are working hard on our preparation and I am optimistic of doing well as a team. All the players in this team are established somewhere, played a good level and are experienced,” said Shaw.

