I am so proud: Virat Kohli pens down emotional prop on Insta as RCB bow out IPL 2021

Virat Kohli on Tuesday penned down a heartfelt post on Instagram after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) crashed out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. RCB, on Monday, were eliminated from the 14th edition of IPL after losing to Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Sharing a bunch of snaps on Instagram, Kohli expressed his gratitude to fans, support staff and management for their support.

“Not the result we wanted but I am so proud of the character shown by the boys throughout the tournament. A disappointing end but we can hold our heads high,” Kohli wrote on the Facebook-owned platform.

Kohli’s post was an instant hit among cricket enthusiasts and they flooded the comment section with their remarks.

Responding to the post, a fan said that Kohli will always be the RCB skipper for him.

Another fan wrote that he will miss Kohli during the toss.

It must be mentioned that it was Kohli’s last game as RCB skipper as the batter had announced that he would relinquish Bangalore based outfit’s captaincy post-IPL 2021 at the start of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) leg of the league.

Kohli donned the captaincy duties for RCB for the first time in the second half of the IPL 2011 after their regular skipper Daniel Vettori suffered an injury. He was named RCB’s permanent skipper in 2013 and led the Bangalore outfit for nine years.

He also guided RCB to playoff thrice and one IPL final in 2016. Overall, Kohli had donned the captaincy duty for RCB 140 times in the last 11 years and has a win percentage of 48. Kohli has won 66 games as skipper while losing 70 matches and four games ended in no result.

