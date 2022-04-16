'I Asked Mahi Bhai About my Bowling': CSK Net Bowler Reveals Lessons Learned From MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings may have got the tag ‘daddy’s army’ but the team has constantly been providing a breeding ground for budding cricketers. Over the years, the franchise has developed a culture of finding out young talents, nurturing them, and then picking them in their main squad.

The likes of Mukesh Choudhary and Prashant Solanki were has served as net bowlers last year before they were bought by CSK at the mega players’ auction earlier in the month of February. The newest name on the list of youngsters who are helping the team in its training sessions is Mumbai off-spinner Salman Khan.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

From spending his time in Mumbai Cross Maidan tents to getting picked as CSK net bowler, his journey has been very special. In an interview with the Indian Express, Salman, son of a groundsman, narrated how he made it to the camp full of superstars.

Advertisement

“One day, I got a call from a Chennai Super Kings official asking me whether I can join as a net bowler for this season. Later, I got to know my name was recommended by (Mumbai player) Tushar Deshpande. I was excited because I will get a chance to learn, otherwise, I would be just playing club cricket,” Salman told The Indian Express.

ALSO READ | IPL 2022, MI vs LSG: Fabian Allan Makes Debut for Mumbai; Lucknow Makes One Major Change in Playing XI

Being an off-spinner isn’t easy for a cricketer and he should be done during a game, that lesson has been given to him by none other than legendary MS Dhoni. The former CSK captain told him to apply his mind while bowling as batters often try to go after off-spinners in the shortest format of the game.

“I spoke to Mahi bhai and Jadeja. I want to learn from them, these two months might change my life. I asked Mahi bhai about my bowling. He said, ‘Salman, off-spinner ko T20 mein sab maarne hi dekhte hai, so thoda dimag se dalne ka, jyada sochne ka (in T20s, everyone tries to hit the off-spinner, so use your mind). He said he will speak to me after a few games. The franchise is treating us like everyone else. We are getting the same treatment as everyone else. The environment is superb,” Slaman said.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here