I Became an All-Rounder By Chance, It Was Pure Luck: Hardik Pandya

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya narrated how he became an all-rounder in cricket, saying it was ‘pure luck’. Hardik said there was a time when he did not even have proper fast-bowling shoes, but an opportunity by chance made him what he is.

“I became an all-rounder by chance. It was pure luck. The transition took place when I was 19. Before I played for India, I had bowled for probably one year only,” he said in Hindustan Times’ virtual HT NxT.

“When I started bowling, I was helping out my U19 bowlers because they were tired by bowling so much. I was a batsman who used to bat at No.3. I used to borrow their shoes also because I didn’t have fast-bowling shoes."

Hardik narrated the game that made him an all-rounder.

“Sharath Kumar sir was watching our U19 practice from some 200 meters away. The next day he came to watch our local game, where I played for Kiran More Academy. It was a green top and no fast bowler was available. I borrowed someone’s shoes and got a five-for in that game. That’s why I say it’s luck by chance. Sharath sir then took me a month in the Ranji Trophy squad. Before that, I didn’t bowl."

Hardik, who has been picked in the Indian side for the ICC T20 World Cup, has played 11 Tests, 63 ODIs and 49 T20Is. In recent times, he has had issues with his back which has reduced his bowling time to minimal.

“I don’t look at the result at the end of the day, for me it’s more about the process. As an all-rounder, I have always focused on contributing to all departments. I needed to work on my bowling a lot. When I came in, I didn’t have much idea about what balls to bowl, what variations to have in the armoury. I started from the basics. I worked on my accuracy, bowled on a good length, and with time I was able to learn the variations as well."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here