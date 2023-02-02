'I Believe Shubman Gill has Makings to Reach The League of Virat and Rohit': Kohli's Childhood Coach

Batting maestro Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma hailed Shubman Gill for his recent performances with the bat in recent times. The 23-year-old has been in tremendous form in recent times as he smashed a Test century against Bangladesh in December last year and then scored a double century in ODIs against New Zealand, while he smacked his maiden T20I hundred on Wednesday.

He became the fifth Indian after Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli to score centuries across formats. He also posted the highest T20I score by an Indian with his 126-run knock against New Zealand in the series decider.

Rajkumar was highly impressed with Gill after his astonishing knock on Wednesday and said he has all the credentials to reach the level of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

“It is great to see that the youngster has overtaken two greats of the game in that list. This shows that he has the hunger to score big. Virat and Rohit have won so many games for India and as a team, you want new players to step up too. I believe Gill has the makings to reach the league of Virat and Rohit," Rajkumar told India News.

The veteran coach emphasized on Gill’s solid technique and predicted that he has the potential to become a great player in the future.

“It’s too early to say for sure, but he (Gill) does have the potential to become the greatest player of the next generation. He has a solid technique, temperament and also the hunger to score big runs. When you’re so calm at such a young age and have a good work ethic, you have the makings of a great player," he added.

Gill, who failed to score big in the first two T20Is, made up for those off outings and smacked 12 fours and 7 sixes during his ferocious knock. He reached his century with a cracking boundary over cover and then roared loudly to celebrate the special feat.

He displayed his batting prowess in front of legendary Sachin Tendulkar who was present in the stadium to felicitate Shafali Verma and Co. for their historic Under-19 T20 World Cup triumph.

“Shubman will feel lucky to produce such an innings in front of Sachin Tendulkar. The kind of shots that he played and the way he dominated the bowlers, even Sachin would have loved his knock. Be it a spinner or a pacer, he looked to bat fearlessly and continued the carnage," he added.

