I Call Dwayne Bravo my Brother And we Always Fight Over The Slower Ball: MS Dhoni

Dwayne Bravo put in yet another game-changing performance on Friday night has his spell with the ball meant Royal Challengers Bangalore were restricted to a total which Chennai Super Kings went on to chase down with ease. Bravo took 3/24 from his four overs that include two from the final over of the RCB innings where in allowed just four runs.

Batting first, RCB looked set for a big total thanks to the opening pair of Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohlo who each hit fifty and in a 111- runs partnership. However, post their dismissals, CSK came back strongly to keep them to 156/6.

Dhoni revealed how he and Bravo discussed to surprise the batters by bowling six different deliveries in an over rather than his usual style that involves 2-3 slower ones which the CSK captain felt the opposition teams are aware of now and would be ready for.

“Bravo is fit and executing them (slower deliveries) well," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation. “I call him my brother and we always have fights over whether he should bowl the slower ball. But now everyone knows that he has the slower ball, so I told him to bowl six different balls in an over."

Dhoni also praised Ravindra Jadeja for his spell even though he didn’t pick wickets to keep put breaks on the scoring rate.

“We were worried about the dew and we saw that last season. They got off to a great start and after the eighth or ninth over, the pitch slowed down a bit. Jadeja’s spell was very crucial especially with the way Padikkal was batting from one end," Dhoni said.

“I told Moeen that he would bowl from one end during drinks, but then I changed my mind. I decided Bravo should bowl because the more you delayed him, the more difficult it was given that he’d have to bowl four straight overs in these difficult conditions," he added.

