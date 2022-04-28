'I Call it The Snake Shot': Rashid Khan Explains His Trademark Stroke

Rashid Khan on Wednesday night produced another entertaining display with the bat as his free-spirited strokeplay helped Gujarat Titans to a thrilling last-ball win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium. Rashid blasted an unbeaten 11-ball 31, an innings that featured four sixes including his trademark flat six.

Many have been wondering how Rashid developed that shot and what exactly to call it. The Afghan cricketer has now revealed the story behind his unique approach.

“I call it the snake shot," Rashid told his GT captain Hardik Pandya during a post-match interaction. “When a snake bites, people jump back."

He continued, “When the ball is quite full, I know I won’t be able to finish the shot completely. My body’s position doesn’t allow me to finish the shot. If I try to do that, there won’t be much power behind. So I have worked on it more, strengthened my wrists."

It was yet another occasion when Rahul Tewatia showed his finishing prowess as he struck an unbeaten 40 off 21 with four fours and two sixes to lead GT to a win from an improbable situation.

“First, you guys put us in such situations," Tewatia quipped when Pandya asked him about his ability to finish such nerve-shredding contests on a regular basis.

He added, “And then when we are padded up, you guys give us the confidence that we can do the job. So nothing better than your coach and captain showing their trust on you. I have played such innings before and it’s good to be on the winning side."

Pandya said the reason why he now remains neutral during tense situation is because he feels how he reacts may impact everyone else in the dug-out as well.

“I have started watching match with a neutral mindset. I don’t get too happy or sad because my behaviour affects the vibe in the dug-out. Every game Ashu pa I)(Ashish Nehra) and I are thinking that this one is getting a little tight. I was getting ready for the Super Over but Rashid bhai finished it off," he said.

