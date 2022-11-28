'I Can Vouch Suryakumar Yadav Will Make the Effort if he is Given a Chance in Test Cricket'

Former Mumbai batter and current Parsee Gymkhana coach Vinayak Mane said that flamboyant batter Suryakumar Yadav will surely make efforts to cement his place in the Test side if he gets a chance. The stylish batter has already made a big name for himself in white-ball cricket, especially in T20Is where he is ranked number 1.

Suryakumar has trained with Mane on several occasions at Parsee Gymkhana as earlier they both played together in domestic cricket.

The talented batter made his international debut last year and now he is the ICC number 1 ranked T20I batter. He has also done well in ODIs in recent times, however, he is yet to make his Test debut.

The 32-year-old has been called-up in the Test side a couple of times but didn’t get a chance in the starting XI.

“You can’t predict whether Suryakumar Yadav will be successful in Test matches but I can vouch that he will make the effort if he is given a chance," coach Vinayak Mane told PTI.

Mane has known Surya for a very long time and how coincidentally both of them were associated with the same teams in past. He started knowing Surya closely when the cricketer joined Parsee Gymkhana, whose top boss Khodadad S Yazdegardi also took good care of the man.

“I was still playing a bit of cricket and had just started coaching when Surya came to Parsee Gymkhana. He has had some rough time in Mumbai cricket and he was trying to turn the corner. He always had the shots and everyone who saw him knew that he will play for India," Mane, who played 54 first-class games, said.

So how did Surya prepare for the Australian conditions? “Credit should go to Mr Khodadad who also is fond of Surya. At the Parsee Gymkhana ground, we specially got a hard wicket prepared for his training with a liberal sprinkling of grass.

“One of my students, who is a Mumbai U-23 player, Om Keshkamat, acted as a left-arm side-armer giving throw-downs with the robo-arm. Surya is also fond of Om. I also had all kinds of bowlers giving him a decent practice," Mane said.

