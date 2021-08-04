'I Cannot Say with Guarantee if Virat Kohli Will Win an ICC Trophy or Not'

Rahul Dravid is the last India Test captain to have won a Test series in England. He joined Ajit Wadekar (1971) and Kapil Dev (1986) as the only Indian captains to have led the country to Test series wins in England. Virat Kohli would look at emulating the above-mentioned trio when the five-Test series begins in Nottingham on Wednesday.

Joe Root’s England may be the overwhelming favourites to retain the Pataudi Trophy (given to the winner of the Test series between these two countries in England). But India have it in them to upset the England applecart, just like the Kohli-less India, led by Ajinkya Rahane beat Australia in their own backyard earlier this year, winning 2-1.

Often in sport we have seen the hot favourites being upset by the underdogs. Kenya beating West Indies in Pune in the 1996 World Cup, Zimbabwe beating Australia in the 1983 World Cup or Sri Lanka beating India in the 1979 World Cup, unseeded Boris Becker beating eighth-seed Kevin Curren in the 1985 Wimbledon final, to name just a few.

Former India batsman and until recently the head coach of the Indian women’s cricket team, WV Raman said recently that it is not necessarily the pressure to win that teams (or players) go down to the lesser-fancied opponents.

The 56-year-old Raman said: “It’s not so much pressure as it could be complacency. Complacency may not be the reason every time. But most importantly, if a very powerful and popular side is up against a side that is relatively seen as inexperienced and weak, there is the danger of always being caught unawares by a team of unknown. Because, if you have a side where you know about each and every player, the opponents can plan and try and see how they can counter the best players in the opposition side.

“If you don’t have too much knowledge or data, or if you have not seen enough of the unknown players who are just coming into the scene at that level, that becomes a bit difficult as to what they can do, whether they can withstand the pressure or not, if they can absorb pressure and surprise the opponents. You don’ know what they are capable of doing. Primarily, it is the case of the unknown ambushing a popular side. This is what normally happens in sport.”

In today’s world, with so much technology in sport and the teams carrying their own video analysts, there is hardly anything that is a secret. Unless of course you unleash someone like a Washington Sundar, a T Natarajan or a Md Siraj who were relatively unknown commodities at the Test arena in Australia earlier this year, catching the Aussies off guard.

Kohli as a Test captain has a 59% success percentage while in ODIs and T20Is, it is 68.42% and 64.44%, respectively. Raman added that Kohli’s India are best placed to win this year’s ICC T20 World Cup to be held in UAE and Oman in October-November.

Asked if Kohli can lead India to an ICC title win, Raman, who played in 11 Tests and 27 ODIs, said: “I cannot say with guarantee if Virat Kohli will win an ICC Trophy or not. The Indian team has performed well in each of the three formats under Kohli. If you look at it, this Indian team has very good chance in the T20 World Cup.

“T20 is a format where no one is sure what would happen. Everything can change in just one over. That is the beauty of sport. You look at World No. 1 Djokovic (who won all the three Grand Slams so far this year), who could not win the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics He was in great form in tennis this year.

“This happens in top level sport. Generally, we cannot predict what happens in cricket, and more so in T20 cricket. Who wins, whether Kohli wins, it is different. If you look at his captaincy record, he has a very good success record. India is well placed to win the T20 World Cup.”

Raman has worked closely during Kohli’s India under-19 days, guiding the Indian team to series triumph in South Africa just prior to the successful campaign at the 2008 ICC Under-10 World Cup, in which Dav Whatmore took over as the coach. Raman also coached the India under-19 team that had the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Shubhman Gill to triumph in England, months before their successful ICC under-19 campaign in New Zealand in early 2018.

Raman, who was recently replaced by Ramesh Powar as the Indian women’s coach, will be broadcasting the England-India Test series on the official broadcaster’s channel from their studios in Mumbai, like he did the recent Sri Lanka’s limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka recently under Shikhar Dhawan.

Raman spoke high about the future of the Indian women’s team, which he guided for two years – December 2018 to May 2021. He said: “The scenario as far as women’s cricket team is concerned is really looking promising. I expect them to go from strength to strength. What they have shown from 2016-17 is that they are capable of being really good and compete against the best sides and beat them provided they get more opportunities and gain some experience. That is something that has been consistently established over the last four years.

“They have been consistent and doing well in all the formats. They need to be encouraged, need more international exposure. What is also important is the domestic cricket for women should be made more robust. Apart from what the Board of Control for Cricket in India can do, what is also important is that they need to try and do everything possible to promote cricket for the young girls. All these years, it is something that’s perhaps not done. It has now become compulsory because the ICC has introduced Under-19 World Cup for the girls.

“In all the countries where cricket is played, it will become very important and almost mandatory for them to encourage young girls to play cricket. As far as women’s cricket in India, the dynamics of how they conduct cricket has to be different and also you have to reach out and provide regional centres close to each other because it is very difficult for young girls to travel far across the country. They need to have access to good facilities, good coaching staff, etc.”

Raman also touched upon the calming influence of the retired World Cup winning captain and master finisher, MS Dhoni on the Indian players like Rohit Sharma. Sharma was in his early days of international cricket under Dhoni when India won the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007.

Since then Sharma has risen in stature as a dominating limited-overs batsman and in the recent times, as an automatic choice to open the batting in Tests.

Raman said: “In terms of Dhoni being an influence in Rohit Sharma’s case, it is not surprising at all. Dhoni is considered as one who is always there for guys with very composed advice. It is very easy for a senior cricketer or even a mentor to get excited. Because Rohit is such a cricketer who can create a lot of excitement for you and at the same time, on some days, he can exasperate you. That is the kind of cricketer he is. He belongs to a breed of touch cricketers. They are like that. They will enthral you when really in good nick and when they get out in trying to play their patented trademark shots, they might leave you absolutely exasperated.

“So, if a mentor who can guide a cricketer, a touch player like Rohit Sharma who gets excited, things can go awry or off track. Dhoni is a very balanced person, absolutely aware of what to tell at what point in time to which cricketer. That is the speciality of MS Dhoni. Am sure he would have had more than a word or two with Rohit Sharma that would have helped him.”

