'I Can't Even Compare Myself With MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma Their Achievements Are Far Greater': KL Rahul

Stand-in India skipper KL Rahul said that he can’t even compare himself with the likes of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma in terms of captaincy as he feels that they have achieved great things as captains for the country. Rahul will lead the Indian team for the second time in a series this year as he earlier led them in South Africa which didn’t turn out well as India lost 0-3 in ODIs. However, he impressed many during his captaincy stint with Lucknow Super Giants this year in IPL as his team managed to qualify for the playoffs.

Rahul will be making his comeback to the competitive cricketer an extended break as he last played in IPL 2022 and after that injuries and COVID-19 pulled him back to return to the field.

Originality is very important, and Rahul believes that in his short tenure as leader, he has tried to be himself and let others in the team maintain their own individually.

“I can’t go out there and be someone else. Then I won’t be fair to myself, to the team, or to the game. I try and be myself and let the other players be themselves as they want,” Rahul said in the press conference when asked if he had tried to follow the footsteps of the great MS Dhoni or current skipper Rohit Sharma.

The flamboyant opener said that he has picked a few qualities from them but no one should be compared to them.

“I can’t even compare myself with these guys (MSD and Rohit Sharma), their numbers and achievement are far greater in terms of what they have done for the country, and I don’t think any name could be taken in the same breath,” he reminded everyone.

“… And this is my second series as captain, and obviously, I have played under them and learnt a lot from them as player. As you have been playing for so many years, you will pick some good qualities from these guys.”

When you have a few players, who have played a lot and with some making comebacks from injuries, it becomes imperative that the skipper manages the pack well.

“Myself, Kuldeep and Deepak (Chahar), we were all at NCA (for rehab) and were all preparing for this series.

“So I know they have prepared well and they know what they need to do. For me, it’s about managing them and giving them that confidence, allow them to express themselves, and have that freedom to do what they want to do,” the skipper said.

Rahul understands that it’s a challenge he would relish as a skipper.

“It will be (challenging) for any leader as to how good you are in managing your players and bringing the best out of them.

“Everybody is in a different place in their careers, and few of us have come back from injuries, few have played a lot of cricket and how do you manage their bodies and how do you manage mindset and nervousness of guys who are coming after a long break, and those are challenges as a leader,” he accepted the issues that could be tricky.

Just like Kuldeep and Chahar are making comebacks, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan and Mohammed Siraj have been part of ODI set-up for the last six months.

“Avesh, Siraj and Prasidh have been playing continuously since the start of IPL. It is about little bit of managing their bodies and little bit of strategies and sit and speak with them,” said Rahul while stressing that his job will be to marry the individual goals and plans with the collective team strategy.

