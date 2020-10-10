- Match 23 - 9 Oct, FriMatch Ended184/8(20.0) RR 9.2
I Can’t Quite Understand His Mindset: Virender Sehwag's Scathing Comment on Top IPL Star
In the last few IPL games, Maxwell has scored 1, 5, 13, 11, 11 and 7, pretty poor stat for a player of Maxwell’s calibre.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 10, 2020, 12:47 PM IST
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are having a tough time to find themselves a spot above the last on the points table. While there are many questions on the playing XI and batting order of the team, Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell has been cold-comfort in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The power-hitter has so far scored all of 48 runs in the six games the KL Rahul-led side has played. His woeful form at an average of 12 is fast becoming a hot topic of debate. Although the Universe Boss Chris Gayle warming the benches is a point raised ceaselessly, eyebrows are frowning why Maxwell is not able to deliver from his side.
Virender Sehwag during a recent interview came down hard on Maxwell for his feat in the game. The former India opener says that it is very hard for him to understand why the Punjab franchise is still backing him.
In a recent chat on Cricbuzz, Sehwag pointed that while facing SunRisers Hyderabad, the Aussie players had several overs in his kitty yet did not meet the expectations. He also said there is no reasonable ground in his view for the slump in Maxwell’s form and it’s the same story with him every year. Sehwag questioned the franchises’ logic for going after him.
“Don’t know what sort of a platform Glenn Maxwell needs to explode,” said Sehwag. He came in early (against Sunrisers Hyderabad) after Punjab lost two batsmen quickly. A lot of overs were left this time, but he failed. Earlier, he didn’t have pressure (batting in the death overs in previous matches), yet he got out without performing.
“I can’t quite understand his mindset because it’s been the same story every year. He gets sold in the auction for a hefty price but the result remains the same. Yet, people (franchises) run after him. This is something I don’t understand. In the next auction, I think his price will drop from 10 crores to somewhere around Rs. 1-2 crores which is what it should be. It has to be kept in mind that he scored his last half-century in 2016.”
Sehwag mentioned that there was no pressure of batting in death overs against SRH for him yet Maxwell failed to perform. Sehwag feels that a hefty price of Maxwell of 10 crores would drop to 1-2 crores in the next auction.
In the last few IPL games, Maxwell has scored 1, 5, 13, 11, 11 and 7, pretty poor stat for a player of Maxwell’s calibre.
In their upcoming match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab-based outfit could replace Maxwell.
