I Commentate on Cricket; T20 isn't Cricket: Michael Holding on IPL Commentary

Former West Indies cricketer Michael Holding used to be quite ferocious in his prime. He once uprooted a stump by kicking it in a Test match against New Zealand. Even so many years later, he still is unfazed by the truth and doesn’t care even if that stings the most powerful board of world cricket BCCI. When asked why he doesn’t commentate on IPL, he replied:"I only commentate on cricket."

Earlier he was asked about the revival of West Indies especially because the Men in Maroon now account for two T20 World Cup (2012, 2014). It was here that Holding spoke about his indifference for the shortest format of the game.

WTC Final: India Not Winning is Not Completely Virat Kohli’s Fault, Says Pakistan Cricketer

“When you win a T20 tournament, that is not revival; it’s not even cricket! It’s going to be very difficult for the West Indies to get on top in Test cricket because of this T20," Holding told the The Indian Express.

“The T20 tournaments around the world are the bane of the game. When you are a poor country and can’t afford to pay as much as England, Australia, and India, the players will go on to play T20. That’s where West Indies and others are getting hit," he added.

England Legend Kevin Pietersen ‘Getting Closer to Joining Bitcoin World’

In recent years, a number of Windies cricketer have made a name for themselves playing T20 cricket across the globe. He explained the reason behind this phenomenon. “"When you are earning 600,000 or 800,000 dollars for six weeks, what are you going to do? I don’t blame the cricketers. I blame the administrators. They give a lot of lip service to Test cricket but all they are interested in is bringing in money into their cupboards… West Indies will win T20 tournaments which aren’t cricket; they won’t be a force in Test cricket."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here