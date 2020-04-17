I Could Play so Many ODIs Because of Dhoni's Support: Kedar Jadhav
India batsman Kedar Jadhav on Thursday said he owes a lot to former captain M.S. Dhoni who backed him throughout his career and helped him play so many One Day Internationals (ODIs) for the country. ODI specialist Kedar was dropped from the squad for India's home series against South Africa. The three-match ODI series eventually was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
