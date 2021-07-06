England’s veteran seamer James Anderson has completed 1,000 First Class wickets as he registered staggering figures of 7/19 in County Championship against Kent playing for Lancashire. Thanks to this brilliant performance, Lancashire bundled out Kent for just 74 at Old Trafford. The 38-year-old accounted for wickets apiece in his first three overs and then went onto take four more wickets to get another huge personal milestone.

He became the first Lancashire player to grab 1,000 FC wickets after Jack Simmons who achieved this feat in 1988. Anderson is the 216th bowler to join the club but with busy international schedule, he could be the last one to do so. Even he agrees. “I’m away a lot with England and don’t get to play much for Lancashire so it makes it that much more special to do it here and with a performance that helps the team."

England vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI, Highlights, Bristol: Rain Forces Abandonment After SL All Out for 166 “It was a lifelong dream to play for Lancashire. It feels special to get the milestone here where I took my first wicket. Getting Ian Ward out here is something I’ll never forget," he said. “To get 1,000 first-class wickets is becoming harder with the amount of cricket that is played across the world. It is getting less and less likely that it will happen again. I could potentially be the last person to do it, which just adds to the feeling of it being very, very special." “I have been doing loads of work in the nets and all I was thinking about was grooving my action and working on some stuff – I wanted to make sure I bowled well and got into that rhythm. I felt really good from ball one. Sometimes you can just feel that way from the moment the ball comes and you know it’s going to be a good day." “The first ball went exactly where I wanted it to go and it swung. The conditions were favourable."

