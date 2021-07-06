RELATED NEWS

“It was a lifelong dream to play for Lancashire. It feels special to get the milestone here where I took my first wicket. Getting Ian Ward out here is something I’ll never forget," he said.

“To get 1,000 first-class wickets is becoming harder with the amount of cricket that is played across the world. It is getting less and less likely that it will happen again. I could potentially be the last person to do it, which just adds to the feeling of it being very, very special."

“I have been doing loads of work in the nets and all I was thinking about was grooving my action and working on some stuff – I wanted to make sure I bowled well and got into that rhythm. I felt really good from ball one. Sometimes you can just feel that way from the moment the ball comes and you know it’s going to be a good day."

“The first ball went exactly where I wanted it to go and it swung. The conditions were favourable."