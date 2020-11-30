CRICKETNEXT

'I Did Not Ask for Paternity Leave, I Was Committed to Playing for India' - Sunil Gavaskar Clarifies About 1975 Tour

Legendary India batsman Sunil Gavaskar clarified that he had not asked the BCCI for permission to return to India from New Zealand in 1975-76

Legendary India batsman Sunil Gavaskar clarified that he had not asked the BCCI for permission to return to India from New Zealand in 1975-76 to be with his wife for the birth of their son Rohan.

In the wake of Virat Kohli being granted paternity leave amid the Test series in Australia, Indian Express had reported that the Indian board had declined Gavaskar's request. Gavaskar clarified in his column for mid-day, writing:

"While this is correct, the circumstances of that request were not quite made clear and so, here is an attempt to put the record straight. Firstly, I did not ask permission to return to be by my wife's side for the birth. When I left with the Indian team for the (1975-76) twin tour of New Zealand and the West Indies, I was aware that the baby would come while I was away. I was committed to playing for India and my wife backed me to the hilt.

"The doctors advised a four-week break from the game for recovery. The next Test match was in the West Indies in about three weeks and since I wasn't going to be able to play in the interim, I asked our manager, the legendary Polly Umrigar, if I could go back at my own expense for a few days and rejoin the team in the West Indies well ahead of the First Test. So there was no question of me missing a Test match other than for injury. In fact, I played the first Test despite the doctor having advised another week's rest," Gavaskar said.

Kohli will return to India from Australia after the first Test in Adelaide, which begins on December 17.

