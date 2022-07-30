'I Did Not Understand It at All': Former India Cricketer Slams India for Replacing Rishabh Pant With Suryakumar Yadav as Opener

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif criticized team India for not persisting with Rishabh Pant as the opener in the first T20I against the West Indies on Friday.

The 41-year-old was not happy with the team’s decision to open with Suryakumar Yadav alongside Rohit Sharma. Kaif was of the opinion that Yadav is a proper middle-order batter, who can provide stability and control the innings.

“Suryakumar has the role of controlling the innings in the middle and adding those finishing touches. In fact, his role will remain as the No. 4 batter when Kohli and Rahul return. But Pant should have been tried. Clearly, I did not understand what happened. Ishan Kishan is also waiting,” Kaif was quoted as saying on Fancode.

In the first T20I, Yadav scored 24 off 16 with three fours and one six before left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein dismissed him.

Pant opened in the T20I series against England and showcased his fearless display of batting. Kaif urged head coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma to give Pant adequate chances at the top of the order.

“Whatever that was, I did not understand it at all. If you were trying Rishabh Pant as the opener for 2-3 matches, then you should have gone with him today as well. Give him at least five chances. And this strategy of captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid, they back the players at least 5-6 matches. But this did not happen with Pant,” the former Indian player added.

India beat West Indies in the series opening first T20I match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad by a margin of 68 runs. After a fifty from Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik’s cameo made sure that India reach 190/6 on a wicket which slowed down as the innings progressed.

And the Indian spinners ruled the roost when the hosts came out to bat on the same pitch, chasing 191 which would have looked big right from the get go.

