‘I Didn't Announce Any Retirement’: Chris Gayle Wishes To Play His Final Game in Jamaica in Front of Home Crowd

Dynamic West Indies batsman Chris Gayle on Saturday received a guard of honour during the Super 12 clash against Australia in Abu Dhabi. However, he spoke about his retirement after the game, leaving the cricket fraternity confused over his future. He stated that he wishes to play another T20 World Cup but won’t be allowed to participate by the Windies cricket board.

Gayle scored a 9-ball 15 in the game which Australia won by 8 wickets. On his way back to the dressing room he raised his bat to acknowledge the fans present at the venue and threw his signed T-shirts and gloves at the crowd. He also received a guard of honour from Aaron Finch & Co and the fans thought they were witnessing the ‘Universe Boss’ for the last time in national colours.

But the 42-year-old said he is not going to join his teammate Dwayne Bravo in quitting international cricket.

“Well, I was just trying to enjoy the last World Cup. It’s a very disappointing World Cup for me, for me personally as well. It’s probably my worst World Cup. But these things do happen. But you know, it’s sad that it came at the backend of my career. But like I said, we still have a lot of great talent coming up in West Indies cricket,” Gayle told the ICC.

“I know we have a legend leaving the game, DJ Bravo. But I was just having some fun, interacting with the crowd, it was going to be the last World Cup game.

“I didn’t announce any retirement but [if] they actually give me one game in Jamaica to go in front of my home crowd, then I can say ‘hey guys, thank you so much. Well, I would love to play one more World Cup. But I don’t think they will allow me.

“I’ve been through a lot of struggle. But I’ve had a phenomenal career. I want to give thanks to actually be standing here today, aged 42 still going strong. I’ve shed blood, I’ve shed tears in West Indies cricket, you name it, one leg, one hand,” he added.

Gayle has a phenomenal batting record in the shortest format of the game. He has scored 14,321 runs in 453 T20 games, averaging 36.44. After making his debut in 2006 in the T20Is, Gayle has scored 1,899 runs and two centuries. He has also played 103 Tests for West Indies and scored 7214 runs with his highest score of 333 and amassed 10,480 runs in 301 ODIs.

