'I Do Not Take Insults Kindly': Wriddhiman Saha Threatened by Journalist Over Interview Refusal; India Star Says 'This is What I Face'

India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha has questioned the state of journalism after sharing a screenshot of his conversation with a scribe who seemed to have been ticked off by the cricketer ignoring his calls for an interview. Saha has hit the headlines for being dropped from India’s Test squad for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka and then later revealing he’s been asked by the team management to consider retirement.

Also Read: Real Litmus Test Awaits Rohit as India Continue to Seek Right Template For T20Is

“After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone," Saha posted via his Twitter account on Saturday alongside what appears to be a screenshot of a series of messages from the alleged journalist.

After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone. pic.twitter.com/woVyq1sOZX— Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 19, 2022

Meanwhile, after refusing to speak up, Saha has finally revealed the conversations that happened between him and the Indian team management.

“The team management had told me that I would not be considered henceforth. I could not tell this so long as I was part of the India team setup,” an explosive Wriddhiman told media persons on Saturday after the announcement of the Test team for Sri Lanka series.

Advertisement

“Even coach Rahul Dravid suggested that I think about taking retirement,” he added.

Also Read: Why is Hardik Not Playing Ranji Trophy? BCCI Chairman of Selectors Replies

Recalling the discussions with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, Saha said he was assured by the former India captain to not worry about anything till the time he’s heading the cricket board.

“When I hit an unbeaten 61 taking a pain-killer in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur last November, Dadi (as Sourav was referred to by Bengal players) congratulated me over WhatsApp," he said.

“He even mentioned that I should not worry about anything so long as he is at the helm of the BCCI. Such a message from the board president really boosted my confidence. But I failed to understand why everything changed so fast,” he added.

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here