'I Don't Believe a Wicketkeeper Should be Captain': Shane Warne Names His Choices For India's Next Test Skipper

Legendary spinner Shane Warne feels that a wicketkeeper should not be a captain as he named his choice for India’s next Test skipper. Virat Kohli relinquished Test captaincy following India’s 1-2 series defeat to South Africa which shocked the cricketing world. BCCI has not announced the successor of Kohli yet but there are many players whose names are in contentions to take over the charge of India’s Test team. Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul are considered the frontrunners for the position.

Warne, who is very vocal about his opinions, said that a wicketkeeper should not be a captain as he picked Rohit or Bumrah to take over the leadership charge of India’s Test team.

“I do not believe a wicketkeeper (Rishabh Pant) should be a captain, I believe a wicketkeeper makes a good deputy, a good vice-captain. Looking at the Indian side, Jasprit Bumrah can make a good captain, Rohit Sharma can make a good captain," Warne told ANI.

The spin great said that Rohit is the favourite to lead India’s Test side but if Ajinkya Rahane returned to form in time then he can challenge for the position too.

“Rohit has done a good job in shorter formats, so he will be the favorite to lead the side. KL Rahul could do it, I would love to say Rahane but he has lost form, if Rahane was in form or he finds that form again then he can do it.

“He is a very good captain, India is lucky to have so many options but I think Rohit will get the captaincy," he added.

The 52-year-old further heaped praise on former skipper Virat Kohli and said he was saddened by his decision of stepping down as India Test captain.

“Virat is such an inspiration to so many people, he is an inspirational leader and I am sad to see him resign as captain and step down. He is still playing Test cricket and he still believes that it is the number one form of the game.

“He will still be playing Test cricket for a long time and I look forward to seeing him play the longest format. I am a big fan of his," Warne said.

