'I Don't Do High Intensity Training in Fielding' - Ravindra Jadeja Explains Success Mantra

India’s all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is not just known for his accurate bowling and useful batting. He’s equally known for his athletic fielding, which has resulted in plenty of catches and run outs for teams he plays for. Plenty of cricketers past and present, including the likes of Steve Smith and Gautam Gambhir, have rated Jadeja the best fielder in the world.

In an interview to Indian Express, Jadeja explained his training methods, saying he doesn’t like taking ‘hard hits’ while practising.

“I tell the fielding coach R Sridhar that I won’t take hard hits in training. I would be happier getting injured in a match than in training. I tell him to give relatively slow catches, I will manage in the match. I know how to react in a match situation. Because in the past, I have been drained out during fielding training with knocks on my fingers. Then, in the match, I would be worried ‘oh I hope that I don’t get it on the same spots again’. So, I don’t do high-intensity training in fielding,” he said.

According to Jadeja, it was his anticipation abilities that make him stand out.

“I know my anticipation is very good in a match situation. I don’t know what others think about before the ball comes, but personally, after playing so many years, I know what the release shot of different batsmen is. And I can tell from how he is playing, where the ball is going to go. I have that extra fraction of a second and I move there quickly. So, at times, you will see me getting into positions and take ‘easy’ catches, but I know if it were someone else, it would have been a blinder as he hasn’t moved across quickly in anticipation.

“It does feel good when I am appreciated for my fielding, they might not see my hard work, but they know it. When I drop catches also, people don’t criticize, it’s more like, ‘hota hai, it happens’.”

Jadeja said he was a ‘natural’ in fielding but said plenty of work goes into his shoulder, resulting in quick throws.

“I agree I am a bit of a natural in fielding but there would be wear and tear in the shoulder for anyone who has played so many years. I work hard to maintain it. I believe that if my shoulder remains good, I can keep on playing cricket for many years to come.

“I can’t tell people daily what I work on to improve fielding or whatever. I am not the type of individual who feels the need to tell people daily how hard I am working. Rather, I would, as I do on social media, keep showing my horse riding! Because no one knows how to do it.”

