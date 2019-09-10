Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

13 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 1: USA VS PNG

upcoming
USA USA
PNG PNG

Lauderhill, Florida

13 Sep, 201919:15 IST

Match 2: AFG VS ZIM

upcoming
AFG AFG
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

14 Sep, 201918:00 IST

‘I Don’t Give a Toss’ – Boycott on Criticism of Knighthood

Geoffrey Boycott has responded strongly to criticism from a domestic violence charity that he shouldn’t have been knighted due to him being convicted for assaulting his then-girlfriend Margaret Moore in 1998.

Cricketnext Staff |September 10, 2019, 4:04 PM IST
‘I Don’t Give a Toss’ – Boycott on Criticism of Knighthood

Geoffrey Boycott has responded strongly to criticism from a domestic violence charity that he shouldn’t have been knighted due to him being convicted for assaulting his then-girlfriend Margaret Moore in 1998.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4 Today programme presenter Martha Kearney, Boycott went on a rant against Adina Claire, the co-acting chief executive of Women’s Aid, that included his views on Brexit as well.

“Twenty-five years ago, love. In a French court, she (Moore) tried to blackmail me for £1m. I said no, because in England if you pay any money at all, we think: ‘Hang on, there must be something there.’ I said: ‘I’m not paying anything’ … I’m not sure I’d actually got a million at the time.

“It’s a court case in France where you’re guilty, which is one of the reasons I (didn’t) vote to remain in Europe – because you’re guilty until you’re proved innocent.

“That’s totally the opposite from England and it’s very difficult to prove you’re innocent in another country and another language.

“Most people in England don’t believe it. I didn’t do it. Move on. It’s a cross I have to bear, right or wrong, good or bad, I have to live with it.

“And I do, because I’m clear in my mind and I think most people in England are that it’s not true.”

“I don’t care a toss about her, love. It was 25 years ago. You can take your political nature and do whatever you want with it.

“You want to talk to me about my knighthood. It’s very nice of you to have me, but I couldn’t give a toss.

“This is just recognition of my cricket. (It’s) very nice, very honoured, thankful to Theresa May and I thank all the people that supported me and cared for me throughout my cricketing career.”

Claire had said that celebrating Boycott sent a message that domestic abuse “is not taken seriously as a crime” and that his knighthood was “disappointing”.

“Celebrating a man who was convicted for assaulting his partner sends a dangerous message – that domestic abuse is not taken seriously as a crime,” she had said.

“With increasing awareness of domestic abuse, and a domestic abuse bill ready to be taken forward by government, it is extremely disappointing that a knighthood has been recommended for Geoffrey Boycott, who is a convicted perpetrator of domestic abuse.” ​

boycottboycott domestic abusegeoffrey boycottsir geoffrey boycott

Related stories

England Greats Boycott & Strauss Given Knighthoods
Cricketnext Staff | September 10, 2019, 10:22 AM IST

England Greats Boycott & Strauss Given Knighthoods

Clarke Reveals He Underwent Surgery to Have Skin Cancer Removed
Cricketnext Staff | September 9, 2019, 7:15 PM IST

Clarke Reveals He Underwent Surgery to Have Skin Cancer Removed

Andrew Flintoff Reveals England Coaching Dream
Cricketnext Staff | September 7, 2019, 12:09 PM IST

Andrew Flintoff Reveals England Coaching Dream

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

PNG v USA
Lauderhill, Florida

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 14 Sep, 2019

ZIM v AFG
Mirpur All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...