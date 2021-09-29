I Don't Have Pace, Spin or Swing But I Have a Little Bit of Brain: Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard roared back into form with an all-round show against Punjab Kings in a six-wicket win for Mumbai Indians on Tuesday night in Abu Dhabi. MI ended their run of three successive IPL 2021 defeats in the UAE leg with Pollard starring with the ball and then scoring valuable runs to set up an important win.

Pollard first did his magic with the ball when he dismissed PBKS’ two biggest batters in Chris Gayle and KL Rahul in his first and only over of the contest. And when the match was poised nicely in the chase of 136, he belted an unbeaten 15 off 7 to swing the pendulum in MI’s favour.

Pollard’s second victim - Rahul - was his 300th in T20 cricket as he became the first player in the format’s history to complete the double of 300 wickets and 10,000 runs.

“Very important," Pollard said of his 300th wicket in T20s. “I just try to do my best whenever I get the opportunity. I will be more than happy to do what the team needs of me. I enjoyed my 300th wicket which was KL and obviously it’s a landmark and very special."

Pollard said that while his bowling may lack the traditional qualities required of a bowler, what he does have is a brain to get the job done. “I don’t have pace, I don’t have spin, I don’t have swing, but I have a little bit of brain!" a beaming Pollard quipped.

When asked if he wanted to bowl another over, the 34-year-old replied, “If needed, Rohit (Sharma) would have thrown the ball to me for another over, but sometimes you just quit when you’re ahead."

On MI’s win Pollard, who was chosen as player-of-the-match, said, “It was important to get the two points. Took 19 overs to get to the target but the two points was more important. Maybe it can spark something in the dressing room."

MI next face Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

