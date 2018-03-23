Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext | Updated: March 23, 2018, 10:07 AM IST
I Don’t Know If I'll Ever Play for CSK, Says Dinesh Karthik

New Delhi: The Indian cricket fans found new hero in keeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik, after he won the Nidahas Trophy final against Bangladesh single-handedly, by slamming a six on the last ball of the match.

Taking the confidence of the win, Karthik is now limbering-up for the upcoming season of the IPL, where he will lead the charge of two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders.

According to the Hindu, 32-year-old Karthik has revealed that he has always dreamt of representing Chennai Super Kings, but the chances of doing so are diminishing every year.

"Heart of hearts, I thought I'll be playing for CSK from the very first year. It's been 10 years and it has never happened. The dream is getting smaller by the day. I don’t know if I'll ever play for CSK," he was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

Karthik represents Tamil Nadu in the domestic circuit and would have loved an opportunity to be a part of CSK. But now, having being given the responsibility to lead KKR, he wants to prove that he is the right man to lead the side.

"I have been born and brought up in the city and would have loved to play for the Chennai team. But today, I have got the opportunity to lead an IPL team which is a big honour and I’d like to do justice to that. I think Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Mumbai have very loyal fans," he said.

Karthik has been a part of the IPL since the first season and has represented Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab and Gujarat Lions in the past.

KKR begin their IPL campaign against RCB on April 8 at Eden Gardens.

First Published: March 23, 2018, 10:07 AM IST

