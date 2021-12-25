India will be up against South Africa in 24 hours time, and fans are upbeat that Virat Kohli and his men will be acing the 3-match series as they are the one who look strong on papers. Unlike South Africa, the Indian team has horses for courses. They are not the team in transition unlike the hosts who are just picking the paces after yet another failure in ICC tournaments. The last time they looked really good in a multi-event format was back in 2015 where they reached the semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup. And yet former India cricketer Aakash Chopra feels it will be South Africa who will be winning the series. He even went on to say 49-51 in South Africa’s favour.

“I don’t see India winning this right now, I mean it is difficult. I would have said 2-1 for South Africa if Nortje was playing. Nortje is not there; I am saying this series can again end at 1-1. There is a chance of a drawn Test match, the first Test could be in slight trouble because of rain,” the former cricketer said while speaking on his YouTube channel.

“It is not that South Africa’s team is flying high. I think they are starting to regroup really well. The World Cup has shown that they have the players, where the things are falling in place but it is still a team in transition.”

“It is not a transition for our team. Our team’s problem in the form and a little bit about availability because Pujara, Kohli and Rahane – these three are there in the middle, Rahul at the top, Pant as a keeper. All this is there but we have the issue of consistency. If we play to our potential, the Indian team’s chances become quite bright.”

India will begin their campaign in Centurion during before the caravan moves to Johannesburg and Cape Town for the second and third Test, respectively.

