'I Don’t See Ashwin Playing The T20 World Cup': Ex-India Stumper's Bold Statement on Veteran Spinner

Former wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel feels that Ravichandran Ashwin should not be part of India’s T20 World Cup squad. The veteran spinner made his comeback to India’s T20 squad after more than 7 months. He was dropped from the Indian team after New Zealand T20Is last year, however, his selection for the ongoing West Indies series raised several eyebrows and critics started questioning India’s selection policy.

Ashwin played the first T20I against West Indies and claimed two wickets for 22 runs in his quota of overs as India won the match by 68 runs.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Left Out Again as India Announce Squad For Zimbabwe ODIs, Shikhar Dhawan Named Captain

Patel suggested that the Men in Blue should pick Ravi Bishnoi ahead of Ashwin in the second T20I against West Indies if they are planning to play with two spinners. He feels that picking Kuldeep Yadav, Bishnoi and Yuzvendra Chahal will be a better combination for India in T20 WC as the wrist-spinners give the attacking option which Ashwin doesn’t.

“I see Bishnoi playing ahead of Ashwin in the next game (if India decide to go with two spinners). I don’t see Ashwin playing the T20 World Cup, to be honest. I would want variety in Kuldeep Yadav, Bishnoi and (Yuzvendra) Chahal. Wrist spinners give that attacking option in between. Ashwin doesn’t give you that,” Parthiv told Cricbuzz.

The former wicketkeeper was in praise of the Indian team management and captain Rohit Sharma to get their tactics right in the first T20I by surprising the opposition with three spinners in the XI.

“Even in India, you don’t see three spinners playing in a T20 or a one-day game. Tactically, India have been brilliant throughout this tour. Even in the last ODI, when they came in to bat after rain, they thought (more) rain would come, and they played like that. Today also, tactically playing three spinners…”



“He made sure the spinners bowled at different times. We saw Ravi Bishnoi bowling four overs together at the death. Ashwin and Jadeja bowled in the first six overs. Usually, we see Ashwin bowling with the new ball, but not Jadeja. But we saw Jadeja bowl because of two right-handed match-ups. Rohit was on top of his game,” Parthiv added.

The second T20I match will be played on August 1 at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts.

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here