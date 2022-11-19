'I Don't Think Any Excuse Will Make You Forget it': R Ashwin on India's Semifinal Exit From T20 World Cup

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin feels that India’s 2022 T20 World Cup campaign should not be considered a disappointing one. Rohit Sharma and Co. have been facing scrutiny after suffering a crushing 10-wicket defeat against England in the semifinal. The team played failed to play with a fearless brand of cricket in the tournament which they were embracing for the past few months prior to the World Cup. Some selection calls also came under the scanners.

The manner of India’s semifinal loss was met with extreme disappointment by fans while many experts slammed the entire unit. Ashwin himself had a lacklustre tournament, picking six wickets in as many matches at an average of 25.83 and an economy rate of 8.15.

Ashwin said that he understands the disappointment of the fans but suggested that reaching the semifinals should be considered as an achievement.

“We can’t call it a disappointing campaign. We lost in the semifinals. Reaching the semifinals and finals can be considered an achievement. But from Indian fans’ point of view, and the expectations they have of this team, I totally understand the disappointment from the fans," said Ashwin in a video on his Youtube channel.

He claimed that the players were definitely more disappointed for not winning the ICC trophy.

“We players are at least 200-300 times more disappointed than what you all went through."

Alex Hales hit 86 not out off 47 balls while England captain Jos Buttler smacked an unbeaten 80 off 49 balls. The duo hit ten sixes and 13 fours collectively to chase down in style, with four overs remaining, the 168/6 posted by India.

However, the veteran spinner didn’t make any excuses for India’s below-par show in the semifinals and admitted that it would have been shattering for the Indian cricket team fans.

“Everyone would have felt bad seeing Team India not win the tournament or reach the final. I agree, it would have been shattering. I don’t think any excuse will make you forget it. Definitely, it is a disappointing moment. But we all have to move on," he added.

Meanwhile, the Board Of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took a big call on Friday as they fired the Chetan Sharma-led selections committee and invited new applications for the position of national selectors.

