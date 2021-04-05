'I Don't Think It's Quinton's Fault', Fakhar Zaman Takes the Blame for His Controversial Run-out

Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman‘s blinder of an innings against South Africa in the second ODI was undone by a cheeky yet controversial run-out involving Quinton de Kock. The incident took place in the first ball of the final over when a direct hit from Aiden Markram from long-off caught him short of his crease. This led to a huge debate on social media and divided the cricket world into two halves: one that believes it was smart while the other section thinks it was against the “spirit of cricket.”

Now the person who was the victim of the incident has responded and said that the runout was his fault.

“The fault was mine as I was too busy looking out for Haris Rauf at the other end as I felt he’d started off a little late from his crease, so I thought he was in trouble. The rest is up to the match referee, but I don’t think it’s Quinton’s fault,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Zaman as saying.

WATCH: Did Quinton de Kock ‘Distract’ Fakhar Zaman? Run Out Puts Spotlight on Fake Fielding

South Africa batsman Temba Bavuma also came out to de Kock’s defense and said the keeper did not break any rules. “It was quite clever from Quinny. Maybe some people might criticise it for maybe not being in the spirit of the game. But it was an important wicket for us. Zaman was getting close to our target. Yeah, it was clever from Quinny,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Bavuma as saying.

“You’ve always got to look for ways especially when things are not going your way, got to find ways to turn the momentum around. Quinny did that – I don’t think he broke the rules in any kind of way. It was a clever piece of cricket,” he added.

With 31 needed off the last 6 balls, Zaman drove pacer Lungi Ngidi to long-off and came back for a second run. Spotting an opportunity for a wicket, de Kock seemingly pointed to the non-striker’s end even after the throw was completed, which led to Zaman thinking the throw was not coming to his end. However, the throw was in his direction and a run out caught him short.

As per MCC’s Law 41.5.1, “it is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball.”

Former Pakistan cricket Shoaib Akhtar was one of the many who questioned de Kock’s tactics. the

South Africa has now levelled the three-match series at 1-1 with this win and the third one-dayer will be played at the Centurion on April 7.