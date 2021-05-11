I Don't Think We Will Ever See Those Great, Exceptional Glory Days Again: Curtly Ambrose

Former West Indies fast bowler and one of the great fast bowlers of all-times, Curtly Ambrose made a big revelation about West Indies cricket stating that according to him the current unit does not have the same fire and pedigree as the all-conquering world beating teams of the late 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

The tall and destructive pacer added that the present generation of players did not understand what the game meant to the people of the Caribbean and the sentimental value it carried in their hearts.

“Most of the youngsters we have now probably don’t quite understand what cricket means to West Indians in the West Indies and abroad because cricket is the only sport that really unites Caribbean people,” stated Ambrose.

Ambrose himself was a legendary fast bowler and was part of a great West Indian team for the first seven years of his career till 1995 before Australia replaced them as the number one team in the world.

He returned with 405 wickets in 98 Tests at a stunning average of 20.99 – one of the best in the history of Test cricket! The fast bowler added that though the current West Indies team had a couple of talented players, it would be difficult to find players with the same ability, skill and pedigree as Brian Lara, Viv Richards, Clive Lloyd, Michael Holding, Malcolm Marshall or Courtney Walsh.

“This is no disrespect to the players we have now because we have a couple of guys who have some quality in them and can become great, but what we have to understand is that I don’t think we will ever see those great, exceptional glory days again.”

“It’s going to be difficult to find another Viv Richards or a Haynes and Greenidge, a Brian Lara, Richie Richardson, you know, a Malcolm Marshall, Curtly Ambrose, Courtney Walsh, Michael Holding, Andy Roberts, and the list goes on and on, Clive Lloyd. It’s going to be extremely difficult to find those quality players again,” he added.

Ambrose added that while the West Indies might do well in the coming years and move ahead in the ICC Rankings but those glory days with the all-powering and conquering team will never return.

“When we were the best team in the world, West Indians all over the globe could walk and boast about how good we were because we were the best, so it’s going to be difficult to see those glory days again. Yes, we can be competitive and climb up the ICC rankings and be a force to be reckoned with again, but those glory days, I don’t think we will see them again,” stated Ambrose.

