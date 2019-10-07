I Ended Gambhir's White-ball Career, Claims Mohammad Irfan
Pakistan's out-of-favour left-arm pacer Mohammad Irfan has recalled how Gautam Gambhir's distinct discomfort while facing him during the 2012 bilateral series literally finished the Indian opener's white-ball career.
I Ended Gambhir's White-ball Career, Claims Mohammad Irfan
Pakistan's out-of-favour left-arm pacer Mohammad Irfan has recalled how Gautam Gambhir's distinct discomfort while facing him during the 2012 bilateral series literally finished the Indian opener's white-ball career.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019
IRE v HKKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019
SL v PAKLahore
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019
NEP v IRELahore
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019
NED v OMALahore All Fixtures
Team Rankings